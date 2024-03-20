Ja'Lynn Polk scouting report: Exploring the Washington WR's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top-500 national recruits for Texas Tech in 2020, Polk only stayed in Lubbock for one season (28 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns) before transferring to Washington.

After a quiet debut campaign with the Huskies, he put up 700 yards and six TDs on 41 catches in 2022, despite being the de-facto WR3 for that group. Last year, he stepped up in the absence of Jalen McMillan, putting up career-highs across the board – 69 receptions for 1159 yards and 10 total TDs.

Details: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds; RS JR.

Breaking down Ja'Lynn Polk's scouting report

Releases & route-running:

Solidly built receiver with good burst off the ball

Highly effective vertical target, who can win in isolated situations or split the safeties in two-high looks

Nicely incorporates little sticks inside as he’s releasing down the sideline, in order to not allow the corner to ride him further than he wants to go and maintain space to that white line

Regularly runs by guys on slot fade routes, using his hands as he’s about to get even with them in order to gain stack-positioning

You like the shoulder-fakes and explosiveness to put DBs on his back-hip off hesitation releases and on quasi double-moves

Does a great job of not allowing defenders to take away his space, by drifting their way initially and then bending back towards his landmarks

So efficient on routes toward the middle of the field, getting his hips flipped in one extended break step

Ball-tracking, positioning & catching:

Has those strong hands to really snatch the ball away from his frame and even pull it off the backs of defenders face-guarding him

Effortlessly plucks passes over his head without having to slow down for them as he works his way across the field

Showcases the body control to get his cleats in the ground, leap sideways and extend for off-target passes after turning back towards the quarterback

Makes sure to work back towards the QB in aggressive fashion and not allow defenders to disrupt the catch-point

There are some highly impressive moments of attacking the ball at its highest point and pulling it in like a rebound – leading to a contested-catch rate of 53.9% over his last two seasons

Showcases tremendous toughness over the middle of the field

Doesn’t away from laying out for catches or embracing the fall when the flight of the ball takes him to the ground

Run after catch & blocking:

Consistently turns over the right shoulder in relation to the defender driving up on him on curls, comebacks, etc. – leading to 15 missed tackles forced on 69 catches last season

Won’t shy away from taking his head down and powering forward through defenders when there’s no space to make any moves after the catch

Does a nice job on screens to dip to one side of blocks and force defenders to leverage themselves incorrectly

Pretty effective stalk-blocker, sliding in front of and timing up his strike appropriately, along with sticky hands to stay plastered

Takes excellent angles when the play is designed away from him, to put his body in front of the guy originally lined up across from him

Quickly turns himself into a blocker once one of his teammates secures the catch, with plus awareness for where the guy who was covering him will be

Weaknesses:

Doesn‘t really load his front-foot or have his hands up for a fight vs. press-coverage consistently

Was largely limited to going horizontal on crossers or vertical on goes and slot fades

Not the most precise route-runner, rounding off his breaks quite a bit, and wasn’t very effective on stuff working out to the sideline

Too reliant on his contested-catch ability, rather than consistently finding ways to create extended separation

Isn’t going to offer you a whole lot of dynamic moves and quick bursts to threaten defenses with his YAC skills

Ja'Lynn Polk's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Polk suffers from being part of a wide receiver class which features a multitude of dynamic athletes. He’s basically average in terms of size and ran a 4.52 at the combine. He heavily relied on his ability to stack defenders vertically and his ability to be a ball-winner down the field in Washington’s aggressive aerial assault.

With that being said, the way he incorporates little subtleties to create softer edges of DBs for himself, the way he attacks the ball in the air with perfect framing and the strong hands to finish those catches through contact are all excellent.

With his lack of fear of going over the middle, how he stays friendly to his quarterback and naturally adjusts to the ball will make him a favorite target for his future signal-caller, whether that’s optimally as a high number three or a low-end number two, if don’t ask him to run a diverse route-tree.

If you already have a legit number one and someone who can be a productive player in the slot, this is your optimal secondary outside receiver, worthy of going mid-Day 2.

Grade: Early third round