Ja'Marr Chase fantasy outlook: Should you draft Bengals WR in 2023?

Ja'Marr Chase has established himself as not just a dependable option in fantasy but as one of the top players in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler has been the catalyst for the Cincinnati Bengals offense over the last two seasons. He is the Bengals' top option at wide receiver, and it's not even close.

He will enter his third season in the league looking to maintain his status as an elite wideout on the field.

Fantasy owners have loved Chase because he gets the targets and opportunities to be that elite weapon. The upcoming season should be no different for the LSU star.

Ja'Marr Chase's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Without question, there aren't many flaws to find in Chase in terms of talent. Last season, he recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season with 1,046 yards to go with nine touchdowns. He missed time with a hip injury, explaining his stats last season.

Nothing is stopping Chase from recording a 1,000-yard season in 2023. It also helps to have one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Joe Burrow.

Burrow targeted Chase plenty in 2022 to 134 targets or 22 percent of the quarterback's total targets.

He's projected to have an even better season this year with close to 1,400 yards and ten touchdowns. Additionally, Chase is one of the best players in the red zone, as he led the league with 113 receiving yards inside the 20-yard line.

It's positive news, as the Bengals will continue to be among the top passing offenses.

Is Ja'Marr Chase a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Chase is one of the best players in the fantasy despite the small slip from last season. As previously mentioned, Burrow and Chase's duo will deliver again.

The only slight concern could be teammate Tee Higgins, the No. 2 wideout in Cincinnati behind Chase. Like Chase, Higgins had triple-digit targets with 109 and second behind Chase in yards and touchdowns.

Yet, that shouldn't stop fantasy owners from taking Chase, as he's a great pick in 2023. Expect him to be the focal point of the aerial attack, as Higgins might not reach 100 targets this season.

Where should you draft Ja'Marr Chase this year?

Chase is a WR2 and fourth overall according to his ADP of 4.5, meaning he will be off the board early on in most fantasy drafts. If you covet him, one might have to possess a top-five pick even to have a shot at him.

Entering the 2023 season, only Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, and Austin Ekeler have a higher ADP.

A healthy Chase saw him as a WR3 and ninth overall in his rookie season in 2021. His missed time last season saw the drop to a WR12 and 32nd overall in fantasy.

