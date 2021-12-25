NFL fans react to Jacksonville Jaguars TE's bold take on pro-life and abortions

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be out of the playoff race in the NFL, but they're not out of the spotlight. After Urban Meyer's firing, another Jaguar is trending due to recent comments.

Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister has come out emphatically on his position on abortion, one of the most controversial conversational topics in the country over the last several decades. Here's what he said.

Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister on abortion: "Give babies a voice"

Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars

It is clear that Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister is doing everything in his power to be as respectful as he can be about the topic, almost to the point of confusion in deciding which side he's taking on the issue.

In a video posted by Live Action on Twitter, Hollister calls on people to give both moms and babies "equal protection."

In other words, Hollister is saying to allow babies to be born to have a say in their own creation. In an issue typically explained in a dichotomy between the mother and baby in an either-or scenario, Hollister appears to be saying to respect both but ultimately side with the baby.

Posts on Twitter seem to know that he put it in confusing terms, so they distilled the message down to him saying that he was choosing "life" on the issue.

In other words, it appears that Hollister is in favor of outlawing abortion and overturning "Roe v. Wade," a 1973 decision by the Supreme Court that essentially allowed abortions to take place legally based on legal precedent found in the Constitution.

Jacob Hollister was effectively moot in 2021, earning just four receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown in 2021. Hollister has played for three teams in his five-year career.

In 2017 and 2018, Hollister played in 23 games, earning 94 yards and no touchdowns.

In 2019 and 2020, Hollister had the best years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in 27 games, earning 66 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

His time with the team came to a close at the end of 2020 and the tight end landed with the Jaguars.

Hollister went on to participate in eight games of the Jaguars' 2021-2022 schedule.

Depending on how the final stretch of games go, the tight end could possibly be on his way out of the NFL, or simply on the next flight out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Edited by LeRon Haire