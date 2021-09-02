NFL roster cuts 2021: 5 big surprises in Bills' initial 53-man squad

The Buffalo Bills have a finalized roster. After much deliberation and tough conversations, we now know the 53-man group that will take the field this season. Before switching attention to real, live, breathing football, here's a look at some of the surprises that have come with the Bills' initial 53-man roster.

#1 Jacob Hollister cut

The journeyman tight end is no more in Buffalo. The tight end is an industry veteran who has been in the NFL for four years. Hollister caught three touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. In 2019, he earned 349 yards. One would think he should have been kept, considering the Bills' lack of talent at the position.

#2 The Buffalo Bills have seven wide receivers

Seven wide receivers seems like one player too many. NFL teams have too many holes to fill, and not enough players to go around, so to keep extra players is a luxury seldom taken. The Bills' seven players for 2021 are: Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Jake Kumerow, Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley.

#3 Two tight ends

It is quite rare for a team to only keep two tight ends. That essentially means the team will not be doing any power football in jumbo packages. Without a third tight end, three tight-end sets are not a possibility for the Bills this season. Additionally, if injuries hit the duo, the room is practically forfeited. Of course, the Bills could sign someone off the street, but the problems with doing that last second are inherently difficult.

#4 Five cornerbacks

Keeping only five cornerbacks spells trouble. If another team has more than five cornerbacks, they could simply run a hurry-up offense and gas the Bills' cornerbacks.

In other words, without substitutes, other teams could have five wide receiver sets and substitute fresh players. The Bills won't be able to do that, and may find themselves fatigued in long drives or late in games. Lastly, injuries could create massive holes in their defense.

#5 The Bills have no long snapper

The Buffalo Bills are rolling the dice at one of the least-valued but most important positions. Without a long snapper, they run the risk of field goals turning into turnovers.

It seems the Bills may attempt to repurpose another player for the task. But this is risky, as the player could get injured doing his usual role, which would spell massive trouble for the Buffalo Bills.

