  Jacory Croskey-Merritt fantasy outlook 2025: Commanders RB's potential explored amid Brian Robinson Jr. trade rumors

Jacory Croskey-Merritt fantasy outlook 2025: Commanders RB's potential explored amid Brian Robinson Jr. trade rumors

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Aug 18, 2025 14:35 GMT
Commanders Training Camp - Source: Getty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt fantasy outlook 2025

The Washington Commanders used their seventh round, No. 245 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Although the move is an interesting one and one that can help the Commanders at the running back position moving forward, there was a belief heading into the preseason that Croskey-Merritt would feature in a depth role this year. At the current time, Brian Robinson Jr. is listed as the Commanders RB1, followed by veteran Austin Ekeler as the RB2.

However, there is a chance that Croskey-Merritt could see his role grow in the Commanders offense after some recent reports regarding Robinson. As outlined in a social media post to X on August 17 by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Commanders could be looking to trade Robinson, who is entering the final year of his contract, before the 2025 season opens in September.

also-read-trending Trending
"Sources: The #Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL. The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract." Schultz wrote on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2025 fantasy football outlook amid Brian Robinson Jr. news

The departure of Robinson would unquestionably help Croskey-Merritt's chances of featuring for the Washington Commanders this year. However, there is still a very real possibility that Croskey-Merritt does not feature as much more than a depth piece for the Commanders in 2025.

At the current time, Washington's depth chart at the running back position is listed as: Brian Robinson Jr. (RB1), Austin Ekeler (RB2), Jeremy McNichols (RB3), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RB4), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB5), and Kazmeir Allen/Demetric Felton (RB6).

As a result, it appears as though Croskey-Merritt is still low on the Commanders depth chart at the moment. Although things could change as Robinson's situation becomes more clear and the season gets closer, Croskey-Merritt is likely best left on the waiver wire for fantasy football, at least for the start of the season.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
