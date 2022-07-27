"It’s a professional locker room now, Doug Pederson talks to us like men" - Jaguars star sneakily roasts Urban Meyer                                     

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bizarre season last year. The team finished last in the AFC South with a 3-14 record while earning the first-overall pick for a second-straight season.

Part of their lack of success stemmed from their head coach, Urban Meyer. He was so problematic that he didn't even complete his full season with the team in his first year.

During the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp press conference, edge rusher Josh Allen sounded off on Meyer, stating that it felt good to be in a professional setting. He also said that new head coach, Doug Pederson, talks to the team like men.

Allen said:

"Man, it feels good to be a part of a professional locker room," Allen said with a slight chuckle. "Not only in the locker room, but when you talk to the coaches, it's a professional setting. You got to hone in on the details. If you're not listening to the details, it's not (coaches) getting on you. It's (them) telling you what's right and what's wrong."

Allen added that there is nothing but respect for new head coach Doug Pederson, and that the team will grow and get better under his leadership.

Allen added:

"And as guys, as grown men, we need to understand that. He puts it in a way that we can understand it and grow. He's not getting on us. He's letting us know what's real, and he's talking to us like grown men. With that, there is nothing but respect. We're going to grow, and we're going to be great."

The Urban Meyer era didn't last a season in Jacksonville

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyer was hired on January 14, 2021, to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His tenure ended after a 2-11 start with the team. He was fired because of his behavior and performance.

During his tenure with the Jaguars, Meyer was detrimental, seemingly going from one problem to another.

A video went viral on social media. It showed Meyer dancing at a bar with a woman who was not his wife on the Jaguars' bye week. He had chosen not to travel with the team shortly after.

Meyer was later accused of physically confronting former kicker Josh Lambo and kicking him during warmups. Meyer allegedly got into a heated argument with wide receiver Marvin Jones and called some coaches "losers" at one point in the season.

While Meyer certainly was the biggest problem for the Jaguars last season, they'll look to improve and not hold the number one pick again for the third-straight season.

