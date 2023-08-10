Jaguars vs Cowboys preview, prediction & betting tips | NFL preseason | August 12 2023

The NFL preseason has arrived, and one of the most interesting matchups for Week 1 features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs last season and will be looking to take another step forward this season. Their quests begin in this first exhibition game.

While NFL preseason games have no real impact on the outcome on the regular season, they still have plenty of reasons for fans to take interest. In addition to viewing their team for the first time since last season, the exhibitions also offer an opportunity for betting angles.

NFL preseason Week 1: Picks and predictions for Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the most important factors to note when looking at the NFL preseason from a betting perspective is that the starters play very little, if at all. This is especially true in Week 1, when most teams choose to exclusively play their backups.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not expected to play Trevor Lawrence at all against the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott is also expected to remain sidelined for the entire game. The same can be said for most of the projected starters for both teams.

For the Cowboys, this means a familiar face in Cooper Rush is likely to be their featured quarterback for a good portion of the game. He helped the Cowboys to a 4-1 record in Prescott's short-term absence last year. His projected presence in this NFL preseason game, as well as it being played in Dallas, could be an edge for the Cowboys.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Jaguars 17

The Cowboys are listed as four-point underdogs. They make an excellent betting pick against the spread and a valuable moneyline play. Playing the over on the 38.5 point total also makes sense. Both teams have deep rosters with plenty if talent at the skill positions, despite most starters not expected to play at all.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars: TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in a Week 1 matchup for the NFL preseason. The game will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. It can be seen on Fox as well as the following streaming options.

Fox network TV

ESPN+

NFL+

fuboTV

DirectTV stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

Sling TV

YouTube TV