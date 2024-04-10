Jaheim Bell scouting report: Exploring the Florida State tight end's strengths and weaknesses

A top-500 overall recruit in 2020, Jaheim Bell only caught one pass as a freshman, before turning 30 catches into just three yards short of 500 and five touchdowns the year after, along with seven carries for another 40 yards.

2022 was kind of a weird season for Bell, as he actually lined up more as a traditional running back for stretches slightly more than half of his 492 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns came as a rusher (25 receptions and 73 catches).

The following offseason, he transferred to FSU, where he settled back into more of an H-back and big slot role, with all but two of his 41 touches being receptions, as he put up 505 yards and reached the end-zone three times. That made him a second-team All-ACC selection.

Details: 6’2″, 240 pounds; SR.

Breaking down Jaheim Bell's scouting report

Strengths

Blocking

The Gamecocks used Jaheim Bell very much like what we’ve seen from Jonnu Smith in Tennessee (with only 44 snaps in-line, 82 in the slot and 162 in the backfield for South Carolina in 2022).

Last season with the Seminoles he spent a career-high 212 snaps in-line and was asked to fulfill more traditional tight-end assignments in the run game.

Works up to the second level with good angles and the appropriate amount of patience.

You can utilize Bell’s mobility working across the formation and turning into a lead-blocker who launches himself into contact to eliminate defenders on the perimeter.

Is able to slide in front of off and secure overhang/slot defenders on fly sweeps, as well as shield defensive backs on wide receiver screens.

Has shown the lateral agility shuffle in front of with square shoulders, good sink in his base and delivers a forceful strike as a pass-protector.

Releases & route-running

Jaheim Bell has the 4.61 wheels to gain a step on nickelbacks running seam routes or safeties as he bends across the field.

South Carolina certainly made use of Bell’s speed component as a sophomore. He was targeted on crossers or deep down the field on more than half of his 41 opportunities (3.67 yards per route run that year) before they needed him in the backfield the following season – and this past season with FSU, he actually had a career-high ADOT of 7.9 yards.

You saw Bell legitimately line up at the X by himself and stack corners on fade routes at times for the Gamecocks, while at FSU, he was put more in the slot and used that extra gear to detach from safeties on inside fades.

Is able to add a stick at the top of the route and create separation on deeper curls.

Glides through speed cuts and offers the agility to navigate around traffic efficiently.

Where you really like his quick burst is out-flanking linebackers on delayed releases, taking off after faking stalk blocks or crossing with one of his receivers out of stacks/on rubs.

Approaching the catch & YAC

Jaheim Bell shows no issues extending and plucking the ball away from his frame, with above-average tracking skills.

Offers the combination of a sturdy frame and lanky arms (33 inches) to elevate for big-time catches in traffic.

Can make people miss better than a lot of quick slot receivers, but what really stands out about watching him with the football is his contact balance and power – averaged 11.8 yards after the catch in 2021 and then 8.1 respectively these past two seasons.

When he’s running, you almost forget how big he is, yet then he’ll drop the shoulder on somebody on the second/level third level and people bounce backward – There are plays, where the safety barrels down and hits him at full speed, but somehow Bell shrugs it off and keeps going.

If defenders don’t actually shoot through his hips, he will stiff-arm them to the ground, but then when guys overrun him, he can also push them by and slide inside of those guys – forced at least 11 missed tackles as a receiver alone each of the past three seasons on 93 total catches.

Dude has an attitude with the ball in his hands and even as he’s forced to step out of bounds, he shoves off guys.

Whether he’s running fly sweeps, going on delayed screen passes or running single back power, he’s been used a lot of designed touches throughout his career, thanks to his processing of information on the fly and good ball security (only fumbled once overall across 179 career touches).

Weaknesses

Jaheim Bell's lack of weight for playing near the line leads to him losing blocking matchups eventually, even if the form looks good initially.

This isn’t someone who can drive people off the point of attack and he’s forced to take a couple of steps backwards at times.

At this point, Bell’s routes are certainly more rounded and lack any type of refinement, in particular his ability to drop his weight.

Bell is an offensive weapon whom you want to give the ball quickly, rather than somebody who will work his way open for big plays.

Has a tendency to drift away from some catches, where he already wants to run with the ball.

Jaheim Bell's 2024 NFL Draft projection

It feels like we’ve been talking about Jaheim Bell for like three years now. He’s been one of the more fun guys to watch when he’s gotten featured and has been one of the most versatile weapons in college football. Unfortunately, it’s pretty tough to project what his future in the NFL may look like without a defined role.

Clearly, he’s at his best with the ball in his hands and I almost felt compelled to write a paragraph on him as a running back prospect, because he has the appropriate vision, ability to alter his pace and power to be considered as such. However, I don’t think anybody is spending anything but a late-round flyer on him as a project there.

Instead, his best path seems to be as an H-back and package player as a big slot. So this isn’t necessarily a profile that will organically fit into any offense, yet I do of course believe there are some redeeming qualities to invest into.

Jaheim Bell is an excellent (lead-)blocker out to the corner, has the speed to stretch defenses horizontally or vertically and shows good flexibility to secure off-target passes. From there, he’s as dangerous after the catch as any TE in this class not named Brock Bowers or Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Jaheim Bell Grade: Fourth round.

