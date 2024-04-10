Theo Johnson scouting report: Exploring the Penn State tight end's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top 100 national recruits in 2020, as a true freshman, Theo Johnson caught four passes (for 56 yards) seeing very limited action across seven games. Over the following two seasons, he started 15 of 24 contests, hauling in 39 combined passes for 541 yards and five touchdowns.

Details: 6’6”, 260 pounds; RS JR.

Breaking down Theo Johnson's scouting report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Theo Johnson #TE07 of Penn State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Strengths

Blocking

Theo Johnson has a highly appealing physical profile with old-school size and new-school athleticism.

Impressive ability to roll his hips into contact to create momentum as a run-blocker and his 33-inch arms are a major plus at winning the battle with edge defenders to not be out-reached and give up control.

Excellent initial quickness and lateral agility to reach-block edge defenders lined up to his outside shoulders in order to allow the ball to get out to the perimeter.

Regularly was utilized as a lead-block on gap and inside zone plays, oftentimes lining up next to the quarterback in shotgun from split backfield looks.

Happily throws his shoulder into backside edge defenders when sifting across the formation, but will keep them off balance with some effective cut-blocks to mix it up.

Penn State worked in some misdirection plays, where Johnson would pivot around and basically “pull” out to the corner to turn into an effective lead-blocker.

Does a good job of balancing against safeties on swing screens and other perimeter plays when lined up in the slot, yet can also ride people into the boundary when given the chance at a higher pace.

Shows good fundamentals when asked to stay in protection, shuffling along with his feet and shoulder aligned, paired with a well-timed two-handed punch.

Releases & route-running

Theo Johnson had a massive average depth of target in 2022 (13.1 yards), yet the passer rating when targeted still ended up at a perfect 158.3.

This past season with Brenton Strange off the NFL (second-round pick for the Jaguars), he was used more over the middle of the field, hauling in all but one of 19 targets from 0 to 10 yards between the numbers.

Is able to cleanly get off the line typically from Y-alignments, even as defenders try to knock him or somebody slants his way.

Packs a solid one-two step and swipe-down to defeat defenders matched up with him from detached alignments.

Could use some improvement in the way he decelerates and sets up breaks, but the acceleration coming out of them makes you perk up.

Showcases the sudden explosiveness to peel off the edge or leak underneath the formation out into the flats for RAC opportunities.

Instantly turns his head as he’s clearing the second level on routes down the seams.

Approaching the catch & YAC

Theo Johnson showcases the hand-eye coordination to haul in passes put right on his frame just as his head turns back for them.

Plucks passes from the top shelf on routes over the middle of the field to save his quarterback a few times.

Makes several underhand catches on throws out to the flats off peel- and leak-routes without showing any issues of securing the ball and turning up the ball

The ball just sticks to those 10-and-¼-inch mitts – never dropped more than two passes in any season, including two last year on 36 catchable targets.

Was only given nine contested catch opportunities, but did haul in six of those, displaying good focus with guys sticking to his hip.

Instantly turns up the field, with the speed to stride away from and the affinity for contact to go through tacklers for yards after the catch.

You see defenders race down on him catching a crossing route their way and Johnson has them bounce off his quads before getting upfield.

Weaknesses

Theo Johnson overruns his targets when asked to work across the formation at times, especially when he’s supposed to wrap around and isolate second-level defenders.

Doesn’t always seem like he’s super confident in his route-running (particularly vs. zone-coverage) and sort of paces himself as he’s deciphering the defensive picture.

His footwork against contact early in the route needs work and he allows defenders to stay tight in man coverage more than they should be able to when he has a speed advantage.

Needs to improve how he utilizes his physicality to create separation, nudging instead of being obvious with pushing off defenders.

Lacks creativity with the ball in his hands, not even trying to put moves on people a whole lot – only forced two missed tackles across 34 receptions this past season.

Theo Johnson's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Theo Johnson has seen an astronomic rise since his legitimately historic combine performance. He finished with a nearly perfect relative athletic score (9.99 out of 10), thanks to the second-best mark among tight-ends in the 40 (at 4.57), along with second in the vertical (at 39.5 inches) and broad jump (10’5”) and posted the best 20-yard shuttle time (4.19).

During Senior Bowl week, we saw the easy burst off the line, along with an improved ability to violently drop his hips and burst out of his breaks, being named the National team’s tight end of the Week.

He doesn’t always play up to those athletic measurements, even if the flashes may be there. Right now, he’s at his best lining up in the box as a blocker who can take on diverse assignments and then release off play-action to rip off plays where he has room to run and bowl over defenders at the end of it.

To come close to his potential as a detached receiver, he really needs to work on pairing his hand swipes with the appropriate step-coordination to gain control of routes early and then be more subtle with creating late separation. If he can do that, he has the potential to turn himself into the second-best TE of this class.

Theo Johnson Grade: Top 100.