Jaheim Bell vs. George Kittle 40-yard time: Which tight end comes out on top?

Tight ends appear to have adapted better to the task of secondary receiver in this era of high-flying offensive schemes that permeate collegiate football. Many tight ends possess the ability to dominate games as receivers.

One such tight end that fans should keep an eye on before the April draft is Florida State's Jaheim Bell. Let's examine Bell's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine performance in comparison to that of George Kittle, another elite tight end in the league.

Jaheim Bell was third among all tight ends who took part in the 40-yard sprint drill on Friday at the Combine with an official timing of 4.61 seconds.

In a similar vein, George Kittle, the outstanding tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, completed the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds during the 2017 NFL Combine. While his time is quicker than Bell's, it was also third among all tight ends at the combine that year.

Kittle made an impression on scouts at the 2017 Combine, leading many to conclude that he was the most valuable tight end blocking at the time—a belief he has since confirmed in the NFL.

Bell is an adaptable offensice asset who spent three seasons at South Carolina and one year at Florida State, totaling 95 career catches and 84 career rushing attempts.

Bell, at 230 pounds, is not as good of a run blocker as Kittle is, but he is an intriguing skill player who could cause havoc in the league with a well-thought-out offensive scheme.

Does Jaheim Bell beat George Kittle in other categories?

Jaheim Bell performed admirably in each workout he took part in on Friday. Among TEs, he finished third in the broad jump and 40-yard dash and fifth in the vertical leap. Bell, who made an impression at the Senior Bowl, is still making the most of his pre-draft opportunity. We'll compare his overall performance in the Combine drills to that of George Kittle at the 2017 edition.

Bell's 2024 NFL Combine results are shown here:

40-Yard Dash - 4.61 seconds

Broad Jump - 10-foot-4

Vertical Jump - 35 inches

10-Yard Split - 1.58 seconds

Here's a look at Kittle's 2017 NFL Combine results:

40-Yard Dash - 4.52 seconds

20-Yard Split - 2.65 seconds

10-Yard Split - 1.59 seconds

Bench Press - 18 reps

Vertical Jump - 35.0 inches

Broad Jump - 132 inches

20-Yard Shuttle - 4.59 seconds

Will Jaheim Bell join George Kittle at San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers are probably searching for another tight end to go along with George Kittle. Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis were the two tight ends the team drafted in an attempt to make things easier for Kittle last season. However, both players saw little playing time; the former was placed on injured reserve before the season even started.

John Lynch, general manager of San Francisco, and his team are in Indianapolis for the 2024 Combine, assessing tight end possibilities ahead of the draft, which takes place in less than two months.

The Niners have reportedly spoken with Florida State's Jaheim Bell in addition to other tight ends in Indianapolis. Bell became a vital component of Florida State's passing attack in 2023, and the Niners may find him intriguing to select in the draft because of his special skill set. He is also coming off a good season in which he finished with 503 receiving yards and two scores for the Seminoles.