Jahmyr Gibbs or Alexander Mattison: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 1?

Jahmyr Gibbs and Alexander Mattison are two of the most popular fantasy football running backs for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Gibbs will enter his rookie season as one of the most exciting prospects in the league. At the same time, Mattison gets his long-awaited opportunity to finally take over as a full-time starter.

Running backs have always been some of the most crucial fantasy football players during each season. They can often make or break an entire lineup due to their polarizing nature. Many have the ability to post huge scores in the right matchups while also carrying bust potential in the wrong ones.

For managers facing the difficult task of choosing between Gibbs and Mattison in Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season, the following breakdown may make their decision easier.

Is Jahmyr Gibbs a good fantasy pick?

Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He will join David Montgomery to form a strong tandem at running back, replacing their D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams duo from last season. The Lions that they can support two solid running backs last season and will try to do so again in 2023.

Gibbs is an exciting prospect because of his elite receiving skills out of the backfield. This trait is desirable for fantasy football running backs because it creates additional opportunities to score points. Receiving backs have a higher ceiling, especially in PPR leagues, due to their potentially expanded roles within their offensive scheme.

Gibbs was an excellent receiver during his college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide and will try to continue his success in the NFL. The biggest risk when it comes to the Lions' rookie during the 2023 season is the unclear backfield split he will share with Montgomery. How the touches are distributed will significantly affect his fantasy outlook.

Despite the unknown workload, according to his current ADP, Jahmyr Gibbs is still being selected as the RB13 in fantasy drafts. His massive upside seems to outweigh the concerns with being in a timeshare with Montgomery.

Is Alexander Mattison a good fantasy pick?

Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison has been patiently awaiting his opportunity to eventually take over as the starting running back for the Minnesota Vikings. That time has finally come ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings shockingly released Dalvin Cook during the offseason, allowing Mattison to step in as their full-time starter. He is expected to handle a full workload for the first time in his career.

Before joining the New York Jets this year, Cook was on a consistently dominant stretch as the Vikings' featured back. He has an active streak of four consecutive seasons, eclipsing 250 touches and 1,350 total yards. The massive workload left behind by Cook is expected to be handled by Mattison in an offensive system that prefers featuring just one running back rather than a committee.

While Mattison has primarily served as a backup during his career so far, he has made the most out of his few opportunities to see an expanded role. He has exceeded 100 yards thrice in the five games that he received at least 20 carries. This gives him incredible upside entering the 2023 fantasy football season, as he has little competition for touches behind him on their depth chart. He could be an absolute steal at his current ADP of RB21 this year.

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Alexander Mattison: Who should I start in Week 1?

Gibbs vs Mattison

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Jahmyr Gibbs makes for a better start in Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season than Alexander Mattison. Many factors contribute to what makes a player an ideal selection, including their weekly matchup, recent performance history, and projected offensive role. All of these and more resulted in Gibbs receiving the edge this week.

While Mattison is projected to post more rushing yards than Gibbs in Week 1, the rookie's elite receiving upside ultimately gives him a higher expected fantasy point total. The additional receptions and receiving yardage make up for the difference in rushing yards. His skill set is a big reason, as well as his Week 1 matchup against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have consistently ranked among the top NFL teams in points per game ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback. This means the Lions will likely have to pass the ball often to keep up with them on the scoreboard.

This plays into Jahmyr Gibbs' strengths, allowing him to see additional touches. He has much more upside than teammate David Montgomery in this category so the Lions could rely on the rookie more often in this challenging matchup.

