Jahmyr Gibbs or Joshua Kelley Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 fantasy outlook for RBs

Jahmyr Gibbs and Joshua Kelley entered the 2023 NFL season in very different situations in fantasy football. While Gibbs was always expected to play a key role in his offensive system, most believed that Kelley would find it hard to carve out a fantasy-relevant role.

That's not exactly how it all played out in Week 1 for the two running backs, especially Kelley.

Gibbs finished his first game of his NFL career with less usage than anticipated, but he's expected to see increased touches in Week 2. Kelley was much more involved in Week 1 than most thought he would be, and is expected to be a starter this week.

It's now fair to wonder which one is the better option in Week 2 fantasy football due to the new circumstances.

Is Jahmyr Gibbs a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Jahmyr Gibbs

While Jahmyr Gibbs may not have received the workload that his fantasy football managers were hoping for in Week 1, he still flashed excellent efficiency on his way to solid output.

Despite playing in just 27 percent of the offensive snaps and getting only nine touches, he still found a way to gain 60 yards. He was as explosive as expected and should see his touches increase in Week 2.

Gibbs may still take a backseat to David Montgomery against the Seattle Seahawks, but this matchup is extremely favorable to his skillset.

The Detroit Lions would be wise to take advantage of his elite receiving skills as the Seahawks have struggled to cover running backs in the passing game. This gives Gibbs a path to a much larger role this week.

The Seahawks ranked in the bottom ten in the entire NFL last year in receptions allowed and receiving yards allowed to opposing running backs. They also surrendered the most yards per reception to opposing backs of any team in the NFL last season.

This is where Jahmyr Gibbs thrives. He's an excellent receiver out of the backfield so he can be used by the Lions to exploit one of the Seahawks' biggest weaknesses.

Is Joshua Kelley a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Joshua Kelley

Joshua Kelley was one of the biggest surprises to emerge from Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season. He impressively recorded 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in an unexpectedly expanded role. He immediately became one of the top waiver wire targets in fantasy football and his Week 2 value has only increased since then.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without their superstar running back Austin Ekeler for their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This means that Kelley is expected to be their starter and serve as the featured running back. Considering the Chargers have one of the most high-powered offenses in the entire NFL, this creates an excellent fantasy football opportunity for Kelley.

The only downside to Kelley's Week 2 fantasy outlook is that the Titans have consistently featured one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL over the past few years. This includes ranking in the top ten in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in each of the past three seasons. Despite a challenging matchup, Kelley's opportunity makes him an intriguing option this week.

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Joshua Kelley: Who should I start in Week 2?

Gibbs vs. Kelley in Week 2

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Jahmyr Gibbs makes for a better fantasy football option than Joshua Kelley in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite Kelley being expected to serve as a starter for the Los Angeles Chargers this week, Gibbs still offers more upside as the Detroit Lions' RB2. His elite receiving skillset is one of the biggest reasons why.

This is an excellent example of why matchups are so important in fantasy football. On the surface, it would seem as though the starting running back in one of the best offenses in the entire NFL would make for a more logical choice than just about any other team's RB2.

That's not the case with this situation, largely due to their direct matchups.

Kelley has a challenging task ahead of him against the Tennesee Titans' stout rushing defense. Gibbs has a much more favorable situation, especially considering his skill set. The Seattle Seahawks have been weak at defending receiving backs, which is exactly what Jahmyr Gibbs specializes in.

This advantage makes him the better Week 2 fantasy football option.

