Jahmyr Gibbs proves his credentials despite Bijan Robinson debate raging on 

It was an impressive performance from Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Although the Lions were sloppy, but they did eventually secured a 26-14 victory, largely thanks to the defense.

On the ground, Jahymr Gibbs went for 152 yards on 26 carries, including a long touchdown run in the third quarter. Gibbs was still not done though as he finished with 37 receiving yards, and 188 total scrimmage yards and justified his selection.

It's a good dynamic that the Lions have running the back with Craig Reynolds stepping into the backfield. He finished with 74 yards as the Lions easily went over 200+ rushing yards. With Amon-Ra. St Brown completing six catches for 108 yards, Defensive Coordinators will be concerned before facing this Detroit offense.

Jared Goff is playing his best football in years in the last 12 months, as the Lions expectations have completely shifted. After Gibbs breakout performances in the last two weeks, Goff is going to have an easy checkdown on passing downs. Ofcourse, the Lions and Ben Johnson can continue to run the ball down the opponent's throat.

This would have felt good for Lions Vice President Brad Holmes to silence the critics for drafting Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jahmyr Gibbs is chasing down Bijan Robinson for most rushing yards for a rookie

Bijan Robinson's 466 rushing yards is the most a rookie running-back has accumulated through the first eight weeks, but Jahmyr Gibbs is coming for him. 399 rushing yards for Gibbs is impressive on 76 attempts, whereas Robinson has 92 carries in an extremely run-heavy offense.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year debate is looking fun this year as a number of players have been excellent so far. CJ Stroud, Jordan Addison, Sam Laporta are just some names who have adjusted to the NFL well.

Both Robinson and Gibbs were picked in the first round of the NFL 2023 Draft. The Atlanta Falcons selected Robinson with the No.8 pick, while Gibbs was a No.12 pick by the Detroit Lions.

They've been good since their drafting and have shown why running backs still deserve to be taken high in drafts.

Gibbs vs Robinson should be a good battle in the second half of the season.