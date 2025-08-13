Jake Ferguson fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Cowboys TE in 2025?

Jake Ferguson might have a diminished role on the Dallas Cowboys' offense next season, but the veteran tight end is still an intriguing option for fantasy football owners. After a 14-game 2024 season, Ferguson is set to make a statement in his fourth season as a pro for a Cowboys team that will play under a new regime after Mike McCarthy was fired.

Stars such as George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz and perhaps Travis Kelce are all good options for TE1, but Ferguson can be a solid option in the mid to late-round picks.

Jake Ferguson fantasy outlook and points projections

In a career-low 14 games, Jake Ferguson caught 59 points for 494 yards and no touchdowns. He enters this season as TE11 and the 118th-best player in the league after posting 104.4 fantasy points (per ESPN).

He racked up the second-most targets (86) among Cowboys' pass-catchers, only behind CeeDee Lamb (152) and the third-most yards behind Lamb (1,194) and Jalen Tolbert (610), respectively.

With Brian Schottenheimer going from offensive coordinator to head coach, it remains to be seen if Ferguson continues to be a top target for Dak Prescott, more so after the team landed wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How Jake Ferguson's projected numbers stack up against David Njoku's.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool compares Jake Ferguson's projected numbers against David Njoku, the league's TE12, suggesting that the Cleveland Browns tight end will have a better season than Ferguson.

Ferguson went from 10th in fantasy points per game in 2023 to 23rd in 2024. While he missed full games, he was still an important player for the Cowboys, according to his targets. Having Dak Prescott back under center should help Ferguson (averaged 10.2 fantasy PPG with Prescott healthy).

The Cowboys will have a lot of eyes on them after a poor 7-10 record in 2024 and Ferguson could step up if Lamb and Pickens have bad days.

Jake Ferguson ADP: Where should you draft the Cowboys TE?

Ferguson is a solid sleeper in 2025 fantasy football. He's a reliable tight end who isn't as spectacular as others, but does the job whenever he's asked to. Fantasy managers would be good picking him with a late-round selection, as Ferguson looks more like a TE2 who could flirt with top-10 performances every now and then.

That said, the Cowboys might struggle to adapt under Brian Schottenheimer and Ferguson's evolution might derail. Time will tell if he can improve his 2024 stats.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

