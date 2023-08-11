In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted tight Luke Schoonmaker with the No. 58 pick and the aim of making him the starter to replace Dalton Schultz, who had left for the Houston Texans.

However, a competitor's performance in training camp has left fans wondering whether this was the right decision.

On Thursday, a Redditor by the username AccomplishedJudge854 said that he had seen Jake Ferguson put up an impressive performance in camp:

"Saw him handle Parsons 1 on 1 multiple times which is crazy for a year 2 TE but he is handling his business. He told someone their kneecaps would be in the third row after cutting them lol"

But the only thing a few others could think of was the sensibility of drafting Schoonmaker:

"Kind of hated our schoonmaker pick bc feguson seems like the right guy"

"Exactly what I thought too. Seemed like a wasted pick imo"

Luke Schoonmaker returns to camp: Cowboys rookie tight end speaks on first practice

Of course, one reason for Jake Ferguson's emergence is Luke Schoonmaker's injury. The rookie had been carrying a foot injury from his time with the Michigan Wolverines, but he is finally healthy and ready to prove himself worthy of a spot on the roster.

In his first camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, he said:

"I just know that this week is definitely gonna be some positive stuff."

But if anyone thinks he will be on the field in the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they may have to temper their expectations:

"I'm hoping I can go this weekend, but we'll see."

Overall, just being able to get some reps in after some time away represented relief for Schoonmaker.

He concluded:

"It felt great [to get out there], especially going from doing the rehab — it's the next step to coming back and putting it all together. It felt great to play football together, and be out there and run fast.

"… I think I've been doing a great job with rehab and just trying to put my best foot forward, so that when I do get back, I'm moving."

The Dallas Cowboys begin their season against the New York Giants on September 10, so Schoonmaker still has plenty of time to justify why he should start over Ferguson.