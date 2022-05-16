ICYMI: Jake Paul trained at Cowboys facility in pursuit of playing in the NFL

Social media superstar Jake Paul has garnered a large following for his boxing exploits over the past couple of years. The YouTube sensation made the transition to the ring and took down former NBA star Nate Robinson, retired UFC star Ben Askren and former UFC champ, Tyrone Woodley.

But there was also potentially another calling for the 25-year-old, and that is being an NFL receivier. So much so that a video of Paul running routes at the Dallas Cowboys facility surfaced online as Paul fancies himself getting onto a 53-man roster.

The 25-year-old can be seen running a route before catching the ball in the endzone.

Watch his route running below:

It is clear that the social media megastar likes the idea of becoming an NFL receiver, and it appears he could very well be serious about becoming a pro footballer.

Wanting to become an NFL player and becoming one are two different things entirely. We all know that Paul is rather unique in the way he carries himself and is often outlandish with some of his takes and views while being very confident in his abilities.

An NFL organization will think about his character and everything it brings before even thinking about signing him. As we have seen with other athletes, nothing is too farfetched in today's world.

Could the Cowboys use Jake Paul on offense?

The 25-year old after his fight with Tyron Woodley

By his own admission, the 25-year-old is a slot receiver and is something that Dallas could use. He even went as far as posting his measureables on his Twitter account for any teams who are potentially looking in his direction.

Jake Paul @jakepaul For those wondering I play slot receiver here are my stats:



Height: 6’1

40 yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Arm length: 76 inches

Knockout power: a lot

The Cowboys are in need of another receiver, but in the former boxer's case, he would need serious training and teaching on how to play the position, plus learning the playbook and all the signals and signs that come with being in an NFL offense.

While it is unlikely that the 25-year-old will land on the Cowboys roster, he is turning over every stone in an attempt to get where he wants to be.

It is not the most outlandish thought that the YouTube sensation could make an NFL roster, but given how competitive it is, he will be up against players who have been doing it for years.

That is not to say he couldn't as some might look at his video and see his talent. While some think he has no shot at all, he did become a pro boxer and defeated several stars from other sports.

A career in the NFL for Jake Paul? It might just happen.

