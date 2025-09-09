Jake Tonges Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add 49ers TE? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

"Who is Jake Tonges?" fans asked as the San Francisco 49ers tight end caught a key touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. In turn, fantasy managers around the country made a mental note to see about the tight end's availability for Week 2. With Monday Night Football concluded, it's time to take a hard look at the tight end in anticipation for the first waiver wire blitz of the season.

It can be one of the most important weeks of the year, so it's critical to make the correct selection. Is Tonges worthy of taking the plunge? Here's a look at everything you need to know about the 49ers tight end.

Should you add 49ers TE Jake Tonges in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

The 49ers tight end had three catches on three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown at Lumen Field, giving him a usable stat line. The tight end isn't a rookie but a player in his third active season who started the year third on the depth chart behind George Kittle and Luke Farrell.

Most of Tonges' Week 1 production was the result of the touchdown. If the touchdown didn't happen, his stat line would have been unusable. Even with George Kittle set to potentially miss more than a month per NFL Network via FOX News, the choice to add his second backup could be a risky one.

He's worth picking up as a flyer if added late in most waiver queues. Even then, only the most desperate tight end rooms are likely to guarantee a net benefit from the transaction.

Jake Tonges fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers' third-string tight end, Jake Tonges has the benefit of being one of two tight ends on the roster going into Week 2. As such, he's likely to get more targets in the future. However, with Brock Purdy now not exactly 100% due to a shoulder injury, there is an added question of whether Mac Jones has the chemistry or the ability to feed Tonges like Purdy did in Week 1.

Plus, with Kittle set to return this season, Tonges should be looked at as a rental at best. One last factor to consider is that Kyle Shanahan built his 2025 playbook with Kittle in mind. With the tight end missing, Shanahan still has plays built around the tight end position, which could get Tonges more looks in the coming weeks..

Is Jake Tonges a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Overall, Jake Tonges carries plenty of risk. In most situations, he won't be worth dropping a tight end for. However, Kittle owners with no tight end backup now looking for a solution might be the best candidates, as they can put Kittle on IR and pick up Tonges for little long-term risk. Then, when Kittle is healthy, they can potentially trade Tonges for a profit.

Failing that, they can release him and return to how things were heading into Week 1. Lastly, anyone in desperate need of a one-week flex filler could do worse than Tonges, but as long as they understand he could easily end up with 0.0 points in Week 2 or close to that mark without a touchdown catch.

