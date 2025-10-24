Jakobi Meyers landing spots: 5 best fit for star WR facing uncertain future in Las Vegas ahead of trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders are open to trade offers for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. This is a change from their position during the offseason. The veteran receiver expressed a desire to leave months ago, and he still feels that way.

After contract discussions stalled this spring, Meyers asked for a trade. However, the Raiders decided to hold on to him. Now, with Las Vegas sitting at 2-5 and the November 4 deadline approaching, the front office is reportedly reevaluating its decision.

On the field, he’s delivered. Meyers leads Las Vegas in targets (42) despite missing one game and has 29 catches for 329 yards.

Meyers is expected to reach free agency in 2026, making him a short-term rental for any suitor willing to pay the price.

Jakobi Meyers' landing spots: 5 best fits

NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (Credits: IMAGN)

#1 New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers started his career in New England as an undrafted free agent from NC State. He became a reliable contributor in Foxboro. Since he is familiar with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ playbook, a reunion would be smooth.

McDaniels coached Meyers early in his career and again in Las Vegas. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has thrived under McDaniels, but the Patriots’ receiver depth behind Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte remains thin. Meyers could offer instant chemistry in a system he already knows.

#2 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's passing game has struggled lately, and Josh Allen needs a reliable route-runner to strengthen the offense. Jakobi Meyers’ accuracy and toughness match what the Bills require after consecutive losses revealed their issues with receiver separation.

With injuries increasing across the team, the Bills must manage their limited draft resources wisely. However, Meyers would offer immediate dependability as they work to take charge of the AFC East.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

Injuries have tested San Francisco’s receiving corps, forcing role players into extended duty. Adding Jakobi Meyers would bring an experienced, sure-handed target to complement the WR depth. His ability to work underneath zones aligns with Kyle Shanahan’s quick-timing offense, and his steady production could help sustain drives in a crowded NFC West race.

#4 Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler both listed Pittsburgh as a fit for Jakobi Meyers in their Oct. 22 trade deadline preview. The Steelers consistently make playoff runs but could use another reliable target. Meyers would slot in as a possession receiver who rarely makes mistakes.

#5 Carolina Panthers

Carolina’s three-game win streak has revived optimism, but the passing game still lags behind its ground attack. With Bryce Young sidelined and Andy Dalton under center, veteran help would be welcome.

Jakobi Meyers could provide stability to a young receiver group led by Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. His experience and route precision would immediately upgrade the short-to-intermediate game for coach Dave Canales’ offense, giving Carolina another reliable option alongside its emerging playmakers.

