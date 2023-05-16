Jalen Carter is more than hyped for his upcoming debut campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Pick No. 9 has been at the centre of attention, looking to make a strong impression with his rookie season.

That said, fans seem convinced of Carter's ploy to land with last season's Super Bowl contenders. Despite a few hurdles, he has been one of the most highly-anticipated players leading up to the Draft.

Of course, fans didn't hold back while speaking of Carter's plan:

Ty Reynolds 🦋 @Huncho_Rezzy

Philly mans knew what he was doing @Eagles Aye Jalen fooled y’all at his pro day he wanted to come toPhilly mans knew what he was doing @Eagles Aye Jalen fooled y’all at his pro day he wanted to come toPhilly mans knew what he was doing

Per most fans, Carter wanted to come to Philadelphia and knew just what he was doing. Others were convinced that he was about to show all other teams they made a mistake by not drafting him earlier. One user wrote:

"Jalen wanted to be in green so bad"

Athens Steve @rainy_steve @Eagles Carter is in really good shape compared to pre draft. League about to find out…. @Eagles Carter is in really good shape compared to pre draft. League about to find out….

Of course, fans couldn't help but compliment how well Carter was looking. A few even appreciated his physique, confident that he was going to perform well going into the NFL season.

With all eyes on him, the player struggled to complete his workout on Georgia Pro Day. In fact, he even weighed 323 pounds, reportedly nine pounds more than his weight at the NFL combine.

Considering his previous off-field issues, there was increasing discourse about the way he performed.

Jalen Carter's journey to the Philadelphia Eagles was a bumpy ride

Apart from his worrisome performance at the pro day, Jalen Carter had been embroilled in a tragic car crash which claimed the lives of teammate Devin Alex Willock and staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy. With multiple factors playing into one's draft selection, one mistake could have cost Jalen Carter his entire career.

That said, the 22-year-old was definetely worried about his chances and told Jon Frankel:

"Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit. Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out, I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit"

This March, reports revealed that Carter agreed to cut a deal with the Athens-Clarke County. He pled no contest, and avoided jail time by paying $1000 fine and a 12-month long probation. Furthermore, he would also be performing 80 hours of community service.

Jalen Carter at the NFL Combine

Irrespective of his past legal trouble and controversies, Jalen Carter has a chance to start afresh with the Eagles. Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Kelee Ringo are other Georgia alums in the team.

