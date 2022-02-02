"He threw his last TD on me" - Tom Brady retiring didn't stop Jalen Ramsey from trolling legendary QB

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has achieved something he can boast about for the rest of his life. Tom Brady threw his last ever touchdown on the star corner.

With the announcement that the 44-year-old is now officially retiring, Ramsey took to his social media to troll one last time and wrote:

"The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me."

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂

Ramsey is referring to the touchdown that happened late in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round of the playoffs. With 3:20 left, Brady and the Bucs were facing a second-and-seven, with Brady employing a hurry-up offense.

Ramsey was matched with receiver Mike Evans out wide and the 44-year-old quarterback dropped a dime to the star wideout, scoring a touchdown. Watch Brady's last ever touchdown below.

SheBelongToTheStreets @SheBelong2DStrT So the last and final Tom Brady touchdown was to Mike Evans TB12 has officially retired So the last and final Tom Brady touchdown was to Mike Evans TB12 has officially retired🙏 https://t.co/aBmcVVes79

Little did the NFL community know that was the last touchdown Brady would ever throw and the last time they would see him on an NFL field again.

Ramsey will forever be known as the player who was on the receiving end of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's last ever touchdown.

What is next for Brady?

Life after football can sometimes be a struggle for professional athletes, but with Tom, he has plenty to keep him busy. Spending time with his wife, Gisele and his children is likely to be the number one priority.

Also, the 44-year-old has founded several companies. TB12 Sports, Autograph.io and BradyBrand will all get some attention from the superstar quarterback.

After more than two decades in the league, it's going to be hard to imagine him not playing next season, having become so accustomed to him on the field every Sunday.

He has won just about everything there is to win in the league and he left no stone unturned during his career, going from the 199th pick in the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL draft to the greatest player of all-time.

Many suspected the 44-year-old would call it quits from the NFL as the family pull was thought to be greater this time around. With his NFL career now over, he has time to focus on other avenues in his life that he has neglected due to his football career.

Also Read Article Continues below

He leaves the NFL as the greatest to ever do it, and the feats he accomplished will likely never be repeated again.

Edited by Adam Dickson