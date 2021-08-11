Tom Brady's NFT features Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk and others

Another day, another Tom Brady newsworthy announcement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s company 'Autograph' has released their first NFT range today.

The 44-year-old NFL superstar’s NFTs are now live with his signature editions, which were released on Friday. The next Preseason Access Collection to be released will feature Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Excited to announce the launch of the first ever @Autograph Premier preseason passes. Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass will have preferential access to future drops from Autograph. This is the new era of collecting! https://t.co/pi4PLEQ2C6 pic.twitter.com/qvqjELAe8B — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 11, 2021

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital exclusive assets that consist of unique items that cannot be duplicated or copied. These can range from anything from digital trading cards to pieces of art.

Brady is just getting started with the NFT collection

In a press release, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB Brady said:

"NFTs bring an entirely new dimension to the collector experience, and I cannot wait for people to discover and engage with this first-ever drop of Autograph's official digital collectibles; we created Autograph as a way for fans and collectors to own a piece of iconic moments in sports and entertainment through authenticated and official digital collectibles, and we are just getting started!"

A legendary collection of NFT sports stars

In July, Autograph announced that it had signed exclusive, multi-year NFT deals with legendary sports stars including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk. Skateboarding icon Hawk will join Autograph's advisory board.

Got ‘ships? We do. Big day for @Autograph as we’ve partnered with some kinda maybe somewhat well known athletes…LFG pic.twitter.com/NF8uePkcJL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 21, 2021

Autograph has the entertainment world covered

Tom Brady's company also signed an agreement with entertainment giant Lionsgate.

The film and TV studio will launch their own NFT collection focused on film franchises, including John Wick, The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing and the critically acclaimed TV series Mad Men.

Where can you buy these NFT collections?

Autograph's NFT content will be sold on DraftKings' digital marketplace. Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President of DraftKings, recently spoke about the partnership, saying:

“Autograph’s Advisory Board includes some of the most iconic athletes ever, and we could not imagine a more fitting figure than Tom Brady to headline our first ever NFT drop on DraftKings Marketplace."

"The overall NFT market has already surged to over $2.5 billion in sales volume for the first half of 2021, and so whether someone is well-versed or barely familiar with digital collectibles, we envision DraftKings Marketplace being a premier platform for all within a trend that is decidedly here to stay.”

To stay up to date with the latest Autograph NFT releases, you can see more on their website.

