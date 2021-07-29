Tom Brady takes his G.O.A.T. mentality to the business world, Autograph set to be a billion-dollar company

No other pro football player has been more successful in the NFL than Tom Brady. Having conquered that realm, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is now dominating the business field with numerous ventures set up to succeed.

Brady’s latest big win is the non-fungible token (NFT) platform “Autograph,” which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB co-founded.

Autograph another big win for Tom Brady

This month, Autograph signed partnerships with entertainment giant Lionsgate and sports betting firm DraftKings.

Got ‘ships? We do. Big day for @Autograph as we’ve partnered with some kinda maybe somewhat well known athletes…LFG pic.twitter.com/NF8uePkcJL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 21, 2021

A recent press release from the company also announced that it has signed exclusive, multi-year NFT deals with legendary sports stars including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk. Skateboarding icon Hawk will join Autograph's advisory board.

Lionsgate will launch its NFT collection focused on film franchises including "John Wick," "The Twilight Saga," "The Hunger Games," "Dirty Dancing" and more, plus the critically acclaimed TV series "Mad Men."

"We're delighted to partner with best-in-class Autograph to launch our leading film and television properties in the fast-growing NFT marketplace," said Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive & Location-Based Entertainment. "NFTs present a tremendous opportunity for mixed-reality world building experiences, deepening user engagement and interaction and fostering a community for our hundreds of millions of global consumers to create one-of-a-kind digital collections and Autograph is the optimal destination for this discovery."

The announcement also stated that Autograph's NFT content will be sold on DraftKings' digital marketplace. Autograph co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt is excited about what the future holds for the new entity.

"Autograph brings users closer to the world's most legendary sports and entertainment icons by working hand in hand with our partners to co-produce exclusive digital collections and experiences that can't be found anywhere else," said Rosenblatt, "Our team is dedicated to providing value to our users through an offering defined by creativity, simplicity and fun as we work to usher in a new era of digital collecting."

Autograph is scheduled to launch this summer.

A busy offseason for Tom Brady

Brady, 43, has not relaxed since winning his seventh Super Bowl earlier this year. Not only has he been working on the launch of Autograph, but he has also partnered with crypto exchange FTX.

Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? pic.twitter.com/BdReBkNfxg — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 29, 2021

Brady and his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, inked an endorsement deal with crypto exchange FTX, which will see them receive equity in the company.

He also worked on his golf game (and his trash talk) when he partnered with Phil Mickelson to play NFL rival Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in "The Match." The golf game was broadcast around the world but, unfortunately for Brady, he and Mickelson suffered a rare defeat in a big game.

