Jalen Ramsey names his 5 best WRs from 2021 NFL season 

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the, if not the, best cornerbacks in the league today. The 27-year-old first-round pick in 2016 has been a dominant, physical, lock-down corner in the league since making his entry, and has flourished every single year.

Ramsey helped anchor the Rams' defense last season during their Super Bowl run and helped them win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his six-year career, Ramsey is a five-time pro-bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro and made the PFWA All-Rookie team.

He's recorded 364 combined tackles, 74 pass deflections, 15 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 defensive touchdown.

Last season, Jalen Ramsey was named a first-team All-Pro. Ramsey finished the 2021 regular season with 46 tackles and three interceptions.

On Tuesday, Jalen Ramsey joined the Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and listed his top-five wide receivers to cover last season.

Jalen Ramsey's top 5 WRs to cover in the league

#1 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams and Jalen Ramsey faced off in week 12 last season, where the Packers were victorious, 36-28. According to Next Gen Stats, Adams caught five passes on five targets while Ramsey was in coverage, gaining 41 yards.

Adams finished the season as a first-team All-Pro, while setting career-highs in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553.) Adams will now be a member of the Raiders as he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas this off-season.

#2 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill didn't play against each other last season. The two faced off in 2018 when Ramsey was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In their matchup, Ramsey held his own.

Hill ended the day with four receptions for 61 yards, which included a 36-yard reception after getting behind Ramsey and beating the jam. Hill will be with the Dolphins as he was traded from the Chiefs to them in a blockbuster trade.

#3 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Ramsey faced Deebo Samuel three times last season. Samuel is a familiar face as Ramsey faces him twice a season due to their teams being division rivals.

Last season, the pair faced off three times as they played each other in the playoffs as well. In three games agaisnt the Rams last year, Samuel recorded 13 receptions, 264 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Samuel added 20 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. It's safe to say that Samuel is one of the most productive players the Rams faced all season.

#4 - Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent

Last season, OBJ joined the Los Angeles Rams midway through the season as the Browns released him. Beckham Jr. certainly isn't what he once was early on in his career. But it comes as no surprise that his teammate Ramsey would put him on this list.

Beckham Jr. became the Rams' number two receiver last season when Robert Woods went down with a torn ACL and made an impact replacing him. He remains a free agent now, but the Rams and Ramsey are hopeful he will return back to the team next season.

#5 - Cooper Kupp, Los angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL today. It comes as no surprise that Ramsey listed two guys he battled it out with in practice on this list. While Ramsey hasn't faced Kupp as they are teammates, Kupp is arguably the best wide receiver in the game today.

Last season, Kupp won the triple crown. He led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdows (16). Kupp became the first receiver to do so since Steve Smith in 2005. On his way to becoming a Super-Bowl champ, Kupp earned pro-bowl honors and First-Team All-Pro honors.

