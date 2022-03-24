"I'd sign OBJ to a one year deal"- Ex NFL GM urges Chiefs to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs got rid of one of their best offensive playmakers yesterday when they traded away wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs couldn't come to an agreement with Hill on a new contract that would have made him the highest-paid receiver in the league. This prompted Hill to force his way out of Kansas City.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.

After the trade, Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN's Get Up that the Chiefs should sign Odell Beckham Jr. Tannenbaum said:

"Well, there's enormous pressure on Patrick Mahomes. And that's what goes with making $45 million a year. But context is everything. It's only March 24. So they can replace Tyreek Hill, it's not with one player. If I was them. Today, I would go fly and meet with Odell Beckham Jr. I'd sign him to a one year deal, I would say come invest with us."

Tannenbaum also added that the Chiefs should add a receiver with one of their top 50 picks in the draft:

"Let's take care of your rehab right now. You may be on PUP you may not even play some team games. But we'll put you in the best position possible to maximize your value in March of 2023. And then with three picks in the top 50. I'm going to go get an explosive wide receiver right now in the draft. Hopefully that's Jameson Williams from Alabama, who if he's healthy coming off of an ACL, maybe 95% of Tyreek Hill."

Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and is one of if not the hottest names on the receiver market. He's coming off of a season where he was released by the Browns midway through the season last year.

He then joined the Rams, helping them win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Beckham Jr., he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl during a contract year, but many teams still seem to be interested in him.

The Kansas City Chiefs have three picks in the top 50 following the Tyreek Hill trade

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Following the Tyreek Hill trade, Kansas City will have three picks in the top 50 picks in the 2022 draft.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM #Chiefs own 12 picks in next months draft. 29, 30, 50, 62, 94, 103, 121, 135, 234, 244, 252 and 260. They have a good roster with depth. Good money on them to be moving up the board to acquire top talent. WR/CB targets. #Chiefs own 12 picks in next months draft. 29, 30, 50, 62, 94, 103, 121, 135, 234, 244, 252 and 260. They have a good roster with depth. Good money on them to be moving up the board to acquire top talent. WR/CB targets.

Kansas City has a total of 12 picks, including back-to-back first-round picks (picks No. 29 & 30). If they don't add a receiver this offseason, they'll most likely address that with one of their first picks in the draft.

Edited by Adam Dickson