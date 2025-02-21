Jalen Ramsey vs. Trevon Diggs 40-yard dash time: Which star CB comes out on top?

Jalen Ramsey and Trevon Diggs are two of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League. Both players are excellent ball hawks and important pieces on perennial playoff-contending teams.

Ramsey and Diggs are now chiseled veterans, but there was a time when both players were highly rated prospects fresh out of college. Thus, they participated in the NFL combine just like other draft hopefuls.

With that in mind, let's revisit their 40-yard dash times and examine the CB that comes out on top.

Jalen Ramsey's 40-yard dash time

Jalen Ramsey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the 2016 NFL combine. The Florida State Seminoles product also completed the 10-yard split in 1.51 seconds, made an 11' 3" broad jump and achieved a 41.5" vertical jump.

Ramsey earned an 89 athleticism score which was second among cornerbacks, a 95 production score which was first and a 95 total score which placed him first in his position at the scouting combine.

Trevon Diggs' 40-yard dash time

Trevon Diggs ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the 2020 scouting combine. The Alabama Crimson Tide product earned a 69 athleticism score, which was 21st among cornerbacks, a 76 production score, which was 12th, and a 75 total score, which placed him ninth in his position at the combine.

Which star CB comes out on top?

Jalen Ramsey easily comes out on top in this battle of speedster cornerbacks. Ramsey has a clear advantage over Diggs as he ran track for Florida State alongside his role on that gridiron.

Ramsey featured for the Seminoles as a long jumper and relay sprinter. He won numerous long jump events during his collegiate career, and that surely improved his leaping ability. Ramsey still uses those skill moves to this day as he snags the ball from professional wide receivers.

Furthermore, Ramsey was significantly more hyped than Diggs coming into the NFL. The Seminoles product was a top-five pick in 2016, while Diggs was a second-round pick in 2020.

Both cornerbacks have since found their niches in the NFL. Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro player, one-time Super Bowl champ and a future Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro player and the 2021 NFL interceptions leader.

