Jalon Walker 2025 NFL Draft: Ranking top 3 landing spots for Georgia LB

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker will be one of the most highly-sought after prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The standout 20-year-old was excellent in 2024 as he was named First-team All-American, Second-team All-SEC, and was awarded the Butkus Award which is given to the best LB in college football.

With Walker's 2024 season putting his name amongst the 2025 NFL Draft's top prospects, many teams will be vying for him come draft season.

See where Jalon Walker is drafted in Tony Pauline's 2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 here.

Jalon Walker NFL Draft landing spots

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are picking at 18th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and may use their first-round selection to draft Jalon Walker.

The Seahawks are led by defensive-minded HC Mike McDonald and have a need at both ED and LB - both roles the versatile Walker can play. His versatility will play into his favor in the NFL, and should he fall to Seattle at 18, they might be tempted to take him as the 'Best Player Available' regardless of where they end up playing him.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons select three spots ahead of the Seahawks at 15th overall, and could do a lot worse than drafting Jalon Walker and keeping him in state.

Much like the Seahawks, the Falcons have defensive needs at both ED and LB, which may sway them toward drafting the versatile Butkus Award winner.

Atlanta had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL with just 31 in 2024, so could do with upgrading its defense with a pick like Walker.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

One team that may look to keep Jalon Walker away from Atlanta but keep him in the NFC South is the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are picking way higher than both Seattle and Atlanta, as they hold the eighth pick after a 5-12 2024 season.

Despite some saying Bryce Young could use some help on offense, should they grab him a weapon in free agency, that would free them up to go defense in Round 1.

The Panthers only totalled 32 sacks last year so could use the help, and Walker was born in South Carolina and went to high school in North Carolina, which means his selection would be an appealing ones to both fans and the player.

