James Cook Fantasy Profile: Should you select the Buffalo Bills star RB after major contract extension?

Buffalo Bills James Cook has quietly developed into one of the best running backs in all of fantasy football. After a disappointing first season in the NFL, one where he finished as only the RB44 in PPR (points per reception), Cook has become one of the most dynamic and fantasy football relevant running backs in the sport.

Cook has amassed over 1,000 rushing yards, over 30 receptions, and over 250 receiving yards since the 2023 season, firmly establishing himself as the Buffalo Bills top RB option and a favorite target to star QB Josh Allen. In 2024, Cook also tied Baltimore Ravens Derrick Henry and Detroit Lions Jahmyr Gibbs for the most rushing touchdowns (16) in the league.

This rapid growth into one of the best players in the sport has seen Cook finish as the RB12 in 2023 (13.7 points per game) and the RB8 last year (16.7 points per game). In fantasy football terms, these past two seasons have been low to mid range RB1 efficiency.

Should you draft Buffalo Bills RB James Cook in fantasy football this year?

In fantasy football, the running back position has evolved over the past decade into a position where the majority of the top players at the position have some form of dual threat rushing and receiving ability. While Derrick Henry is the current exception and is solely known for his rushing skills, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey are all complete three down rushers.

By being able to play in any running or passing situation, these unique RB's are able to play the majority of the game for their team, something that translates to more fantasy points for you.

In 2025, James Cook is not being viewed anywhere near the level of Robinson, Gibbs, and Barkley in fantasy football drafts. However, he should be. Cook is the top running back on one of the top teams in the National Football League. As a rusher, he is extremely quick and agile, has great vision, and is dynamic with the football. As a receiver, he has gained the trust of Josh Allen and has strong hands as well.

Despite this, Cook is being projected by Fantasy Pros as the RB17 this year in PPR re-draft leagues. This ranking would place Cook in the low-end RB2 category, despite performing as an RB1 for the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Robinson (RB1), Gibbs (RB2), and Barkley (RB3) are all being projected as high end RB1's in fantasy this year.

Although the majority of fantasy football managers would likely take Robinson, Gibbs, and Barkley over Cook if everyone was available, the Buffalo RB is being grossly undervalued and underappreciated heading into the 2025 season. While this may be disappointing for Bills fans and for Cook himself, this lower projection may allow you to select a solid RB1 for an RB2/3 price.

James Cook 2025 fantasy football projection

This offseason, Cook and the Bills reached an agreement on an extension to keep the star running back with the Western New York franchise long-term. The deal in full saw Cook sign a four year contract worth $48 million, something that signals the organization's full trust and confidence in the RB.

Cook has developed into a complete player in Buffalo and expects to remain a key piece of the franchise in 2025. Last season saw the Bills transition into a more run focused offensive scheme, something that will likely remain the same this year. Furthermore, Cook saw increased opportunities from within the red zone and ten yard line, resulting in more touchdowns and thus, fantasy points.

While he may not have the most carries in the NFL as long as Josh Allen is the QB in Buffalo and is still a rushing threat as well, Cook's ability to remain relevant as both a rusher and a receiver keeps his value high across all aspects of the game.

Heading into 2025, the combination of strong scheme fit, elite talent, role in the offense, and organizational trust makes Cook an RB1. However, Cook is being drafted far below that so far this year, making him one of the best RB bargains in your fantasy football draft this summer.

