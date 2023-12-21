James Cook injury update: Latest on Bills RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is playing in his second season in the NFL and ranks second in the league in rushing yards. This is what makes him a vital part of the Bills' offense.

Thanks to the Georgia Bulldogs alum's ability, franchise QB Josh Allen rushes less during games. So, the Bills can focus on using the Pro Bowler's skillset as a passer. This article will update you on Cook's health entering Week 16 and provide a potential return date for the Georgia product.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Cook's injury update

ESPN reported James Cook missed the Bills' practice session on Wednesday as he was ill. Therefore, he was exempted from all training for the day.

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The sophomore running back appears fit and will participate in Thursday's training session. He will be closely monitored to gauge his availability for Buffalo's Week 16 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

What happened to James Cook?

James Cook has been dealing with an undisclosed illness following his Week 15 career game against the Dallas Cowboys. He had 175 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries against Jerry Jones' team. His performance helped the Bills shock the Cowboys and put it back in the race for the Playoff.

However, just three days after the game, Cook was diagnosed with an undisclosed illness. Buffalo will have its final practice of the week on Thursday. If Cook can appear for that, it would lessen the team's concern about his status for the Week 16 fixture.

Expand Tweet

When will James Cook return?

James Cook's return depends on the seriousness of his illness. If he isn't ill, he will participate in Thursday's practice session and play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, if the illness persists and Cook misses Thursday's training, we expect the Bills to rest him for this weekend's fixture. Cook is currently on 968 rushing yards. He is a few yards away from becoming the first Buffalo player to have 1,000 rushing yards in an NFL season. LeSean McCoy had achieved this feat last in 2017 with 1,138 yards.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15