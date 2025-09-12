James Cook injury update Week 2: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bills RB?

James Cook was an offseason storyline for the Buffalo Bills as one key piece that was looking to be compensated as such. Cook won in the end, getting a four-year, $46 million deal, per Spotrac. However, he also got more than he bargained for with a mysterious injury.

What happened to the Buffalo Bills running back, and should managers be worried? Here's a look at what happened to the Bills running back and how it could affect him going into Week 2 against the New York Jets.

James Cook injury update: What happened to Bills RB?

The running back mysteriously popped up on the injury report this week with a questionable designation on many fantasy applications. The reason stems from the back reporting a hamstring injury, which forced him to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, September 10, per the Bills' injury report and practice logs.

Cook finished the Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens with 13 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, earning 3.4 yards per carry. The back appeared to be healthy in the contest, so it is unclear if he woke up with the issue the following day or tweaked it in the game, but gutted through it.

When will James Cook return?

James Cook at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

After a limited practice on September 10, Cook returned for a full practice on September 11. It appears that he finished the practice intact, which is a great sign to be 100% available for Week 3's tilt against the New York Jets. However, he's not out of the woods yet.

He will need to log a second consecutive full practice on Friday, September 12, to ensure no issues leading into the contest on Sunday, September 14. If he can do that, the storm appears to have passed. However, if he emerges with a limited practice or if there's any talk about making him a game-time decision, managers have every right to be worried.

Ray Davis is available in most leagues and might be a player worth keeping in mind as a backup plan if Cook's hamstring issue takes a turn. Davis is listed as the immediate backup to Cook, but unless he officially gets taken out of the lineup, there's no reason to try to hedge your bets, as he logged just one carry for two yards against the Ravens.

As for James Cook, hamstring injuries can resurface and linger, especially with at least 16 games remaining. It will be worthwhile to continue monitoring the situation and keeping a close eye on how he performs in the game.

