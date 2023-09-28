James Cook or Joe Mixon, Start Em’ Sit Em’: Fantasy Football Outlook for RBs in Week 4

James Cook and Joe Mixon are both starting RBs for their respective franchises, but are both must-starts in fantasy football?

Both backs are owned in almost every fantasy league, and while both have massive ceilings in fantasy terms, who should you start in Week 4 if you have both?

Is James Cook a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bills running back James Cook

Want to trade Skyy Moore? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook emerged as the team's lead back in 2023 after only playing a bit-part alongside Devin Singletary in 2022.

Cook has taken over as RB1 for the Bills, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, with the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis putting up monster numbers year after year.

Despite being among the few starting running backs to score a touchdown in 2023, there's little doubt Cook is due a touchdown. So far this season, he has seen his red zone touches vultured by Latavius Murray, Damien Harris, and the aforementioned Allen. Only Josh Jacobs (45) has had more carries without yet finding the endzone than Cook's 44.

Only four RBs have run more routes than Cook (84) so far in the 2023 season, which is an important stat for fantasy football players as the Bills trust him to be a dual-threat running back.

In Week 4, the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a historical 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. This matchup should be exciting for the fans, as it sees two of the most electrifying offenses facing off in a likely high-scoring affair.

Cook enters Week 4 as RB12 in PPR scoring, and the Dolphins haven't defended running backs well in fantasy football so far in 2023, ranking #22 against RBs.

Also read: Fantasy football: 3 RBs you need to trade for before Week 4

Is Joe Mixon a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a sluggish start to the 2023 NFL season at 1-2 entering Week 4. Much of this has been down to the calf injury QB Joe Burrow is dealing with, but Joe Mixon has been a rare shining light for the Bengals.

Mixon is RB15 in PPR scoring this season, scoring his first touchdown of the year in the Bengals' 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on MNF.

Mixon has been a mainstay in Cincinnati's backfield since being drafted in round two of the 2017 NFL Draft and looks set to continue as the lead RB after the Bengals let backup Samaje Perine leave during the offseason.

They drafted Illinois RB Chase Brown in this year's draft, but he, alongside Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams, has failed to make an impact.

Mixon is one of only 11 RBs to have run 60+ routes in 2023 and is one of only seven backs to have been targeted on over 20% of their routes. He's also one of a select few running backs to have seen 100% of their team's goal-line work so far in 2023 - and as we know, touchdowns are pivotal for fantasy football success.

Should you start Mixon in Week 4, though? Mixon and the Bengals travel to face a tough run defense in the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in 2023 (69.3). They also allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL in 2022 at just 76.9 ypg.

James Cook vs. Joe Mixon: Who should I start in Week 4?

James Cook vs. Joe Mixon

According to our Start/Sit Analyzer, James Cook is the better fantasy option in Week 4. Cook faces a Dolphins defense that struggles against the run, while Joe Mixon and the Bengals face arguably the best run defense in the NFL in the Titans.

However, if you own both and have room, then there's an argument to be made to start both, as Mixon has been Cincinnati's best offensive player so far in 2023.

Confused about whom to start for Rams vs Bengals? Try out Start/Sit Optimizer to make your decision easier