James Cook or Kareem Hunt: Who should I start for Fantasy Football Week 11?

James Cook and Kareem Hunt have been two of the most reliable fantasy football running backs so far this season. They will play against each other in Week 11 when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's a look at which one is the better pick to use in fantasy lineups this week.

Is James Cook a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

James Cook (image credit: getty)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Cook has been consistently solid for the Bills in 2024 fantasy football. He has finished among the top 30 weekly RBs in eight of his nine games so far, including five where he ranked RB11 or better. He is ranked as the overall RB8 this year.

Trending

Up next for Cook is a difficult matchup against the Chiefs' excellent defense, but his solid recent form still makes him a strong choice for Week 11 lineups. His past three games include finishes of weekly RB1 and RB9, with three touchdowns over that stretch.

Is Kareem Hunt a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Kareem Hunt (image credit: getty)

Kareem Hunt has been one of the best overall fantasy football RBs since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs, replacing the injured Isiah Pacheco. In five games in his new role, Hunt has never finished worse than weekly RB22 and has finished as RB13 or better in four of them.

Hunt has found many ways to contribute to their offensive scheme, including scoring five TDs in his past five games and setting a season-high with seven receptions last week. He will look to keep his momentum rolling in a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Bills, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to RBs.

James Cook or Kareem Hunt: Who should I start in Week 11 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start (sportskeeda.com)

Kareem Hunt is the recommended RB to use in Week 11 fantasy football lineups over James Cook. Both of them offer upside based on their solid recent performances, but Hunt playing in a more favorable matchup this week is one of the reasons why he is the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Hunt will score just fractions of a point more than Cook in PPR scoring formats this week. However, his higher likelihood of scoring a TD is one of the biggest reasons for his superior projections, despite having lower yardage expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.