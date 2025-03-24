James Cook Replacements: 5 RBs Bills should target in draft if contract negotiations fail ft. Cam Skattebo 

The Buffalo Bills and running back James Cook are seemingly in a bit of a contract dispute, as Cook wants a massive extension before playing on the final year of his rookie contract.

Ad

If the Bills move on from James Cook, there are some outstanding players in the 2025 NFL draft they could add. Let's explore a few options they could target out of the running backs if the Bills don't want to pay the price tag Cook has.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Cook potential replacements in 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty

He's the only running back on this list the Buffalo Bills would seemingly need to trade up in the draft for, but he could be worth it in this offense. Moving up from 30th to where Jeanty is being projected could be costly, but he has shown the ability to dominate.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last season with the Boise State Broncos, Jeanty had 374 rushing attempts for 2,601 yards (7.0 yards per carry) with 29 touchdowns on the ground and 23 catches for 138 yards (6.0 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown.

Cam Skattebo

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo has shown the ability to be a dominant force and could be a great offensive piece in the Buffalo Bills offense.

Skattebo finished last season with 293 rushing attempts for 1,711 yards (5.8 yards per carry) with 21 rushing touchdowns as well as 45 receptions for 605 yards (13.4 yards per catch) and three receiving touchdowns.

Ad

He was a massive force for Arizona State's offense and could be a solid replacement for James Cook. With the ability to catch out of the backfield, Skattebo would be a great option for Josh Allen to have in his backfield.

Dylan Sampson

Dylan Sampson has shown to have a nose for the end zone and could help replace James Cook, as he would be able to get the offense in great positions and find the end zone.

Ad

With the Tennessee Volunteers last season, Dylan Sampson finished with 258 carries for 1,491 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) with 22 rushing touchdowns as well as adding 20 receptions for 143 yards (7.2 yards per catch).

Sampson has shown the ability to dominate in one of the toughest conferences and have a burst offensively.

Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton had an incredible season, recording back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, having 5.9 yards per carry and 15 rushing touchdowns in every season. Buffalo's offense could use him as a dominant running back who could replace James Cook's production.

Ad

TreVeyon Henderson

The Ohio State product has showcased his abilities last season as a potential later-round pick, as he split time with Quinshon Judkins. With just 144 rushing attempts, Henderson had 1,016 yards (7.1 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns while also improving in the receiving game.

Henderson has a great ability to get yards after contact and could be a great addition with Buffalo. If James Cook doesn't get the contract extension he's looking for, the ability to have another elite back could be a great way to keep the offense improving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.