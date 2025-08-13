  • home icon
  James Cook vs. Kyren Williams: Contract comparison and what it means for their 2025 Fantasy Football value

James Cook vs. Kyren Williams: Contract comparison and what it means for their 2025 Fantasy Football value

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:56 GMT
James Cook vs Kyren Williams: Contract Comparison and What It Means for Their 2025 Fantasy Football Value
James Cook vs. Kyren Williams: Contract comparison and what it means for their 2025 Fantasy Football value (image credits: getty)

The two most recent running backs in the NFL to sign new, long-term contracts with their teams are James Cook and Kyren Williams. They both entered the league as members of the 2022 draft class.

Williams put pen to paper on a deal with the LA Rams on Aug. 5. Cook did the same early on Wednesday, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. He is now among the highest-paid running backs in football.

Let's examine how the contracts of the two rushers.

James Cook contract details

James Cook was set to earn a basic salary of $5.27 million this season as he entered the last year of his rookie contract with the Bills. However, on Wednesday, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed.

Cook will earn $12 million a year under the new contract, a significant increase from the $1.45 million he received under his rookie deal. Additionally, it tied him with the Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs for the sixth-highest salary of any running back on AAV.

As the Bills continue to focus on capturing their first Super Bowl in franchise history, the agreement guarantees Cook's long-term stay. It also allows the team to keep one of its key offensive players.

Kyren Williams contract details

Kyren Williams' three-year contract extension with the LA Rams will pay him up to $33 million, including $23 million guaranteed. He was set to make $5.35 million this season on his rookie contract, but the new deal will pay him an average of $11 million annually.

Williams, the Rams' RB1 for the past two seasons, is an important part of the team's attack, so the deal is major compensation for him.

James Cook vs. Kyren Williams contract comparison

Although Kyren Williams' new contract is worth less overall than James Cook's, the two agreements are essentially comparable.

The biggest difference is that Cook signed a four-year extension while Williams signed a three-year deal. Cook is also set to earn $1 million per year more on his deal. Another significant difference is that Williams' contract has $23 million guaranteed, while Cook's has $30 million.

Cook's deal being bigger than Williams' is not surprising. After signing a contract, NFL players often set the benchmark for their position. After the bar is set, the player who gets paid next usually crosses it, even if only a little.

Which running back offers better fantasy value in 2025?

In terms of Fantasy Football value, it could be argued that Kyren Williams and James Cook are on par with each other. However, Cook has a slight advantage as he finished with 18 touchdowns last season.

Given that he had fewer rush attempts in 2023 than in 2024, Cook is expected to receive more touches this campaign. But he is not guaranteed to tally 18 touchdowns again.

Williams produced consistently over the past two seasons, averaging no less than 1,350 yards and 15 touchdowns per season. He is expected to perform similarly this season in Sean McVay's offense.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
