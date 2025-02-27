James Pearce Jr. NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Tennessee DL

James Pearce Jr. is one of the most exciting edge rusher prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft class. His elite athleticism and strong production rank him among the top players in his position, as well as a potential top-10 pick. Here's where his outlook currently stands and where he could land in the draft.

James Pearce Jr.'s NFL Draft profile

James Pearce Jr. (image credit: Getty)

James Pearce Jr. is expected to be one of the fastest edge rushers in this year's draft class with a projected 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to NFL Draft Buzz. He is on the smaller side for a player in his position, weighing 243 pounds, but he can add muscle while maintaining his explosiveness, giving him massive upside.

The exciting prospect totaled 19.5 sacks in his career with the Tennessee Volunteers and may be the best edge rusher in this class after Abdul Carter. NFL teams always target elite pass rushers in the early stages of the draft each year, so Pearce has a legitimate chance of being picked inside of the top 10.

James Pearce Jr. 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Tennessee EDGE

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have thrived at rushing the passer in recent years, but they recorded the ninth-fewest sacks last season. If Pearce is available for them with the 11th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could form a dangerous pairing with Nick Bosa on the edges of their defense. They would have the potential to be the best pass-rushing duo in the league.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have one of the weakest overall rosters in the NFL, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They are in a position at eighth overall to simply select the best overall player available for them, regardless of their position. Pearce could be an excellent building block for them as they continue to rebuild their roster.

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are severely lacking talented pass-rushers on their roster. They recorded just 28 total sacks last season, which was the fewest by any team in the NFL. Improving their defensive pressure could benefit their team as a whole. Adding James Pearce Jr. with the fourth-overall pick is one to do so, especially if Abdul Carter is already off of the board at this point.

