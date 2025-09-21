Jameson Williams or George Pickens Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Jameson Williams and George Pickens once had WR1 potential, but various issues derailed their ambitions. For the former, it was his involvement in a gambling scandal. And for the latter, it was behavioral issues that led the Pittsburgh Steelers to dump him.

Three years after they were drafted from the same batch, both have become the unquestioned WR2s on their teams. The question is, who is more effective in that role?

Jameson Williams vs. George Pickens: Week 3 fantasy preview

Jameson Williams

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Williams was able to shake off the stigma from his involvement in gambling very well, breaking out in 2024 with career-highs of 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. Looking to build upon it, he had a rough start to 2025, being held to only 23 yards on four catches in a 13-27 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

But the following week against the Chicago Bears, he exploded for 108 yards and a touchdown - on just two catches, a microcosm of the blowout win that happened. It was a massive leap in fantasy scoring - from a meager two points to seventeen.

The Baltimore Ravens, however, appear prepared to shut him down. They boast an absurdly deep cornerback room bannered by All-Pro/Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey, complemented by safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.

George Pickens

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Pickens had an inauspicious debut for Arlington at the Philadelphia Eagles, covering only 30 yards on three catches. But in a triumphant thriller against the New York Giants that ultimately went to overtime, he shone for the first time.

While his five receptions for 68 yards looked small in comparison to CeeDee Lamb's nine for 111, he also did score a touchdown, boosting his final fantasy output to a decent 12.8.

And against the Chicago Bears, he may have a very opportune time to truly (co-)dominate. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out for at least four games with a groin injury, while nickelback Kyler Gordon has yet to play. That leaves Nahshon Wright, Tyrique Stevenson and Nick McCloud to carry the burden of covering him and Lamb alongside safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker.

Jameson Williams vs. George Pickens: Week 3 final verdict

Sportskeeda's Start Sit Optimizer likes George Pickens' chances of hitting 100 yards in a night for the first time this year. Just by looking at his projected passing yards, one can assume that the depletion of the Bears' secondary means he will have much space before him.

Meanwhile, Jameson Williams will have to fight for every yard against one of the league's deepest defensive backfields, so he will try to rush with the ball more. But then he will also have to account for the Ravens' inside linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson, and both have a significant size advantage over him.

