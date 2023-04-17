Jammie Robinson 2023 NFL Draft profile: Scout report for the Florida SAF

Jammie Robinson, Florida State: 5’11”, 195 pounds; RS JR

A top-500 overall recruit for South Carolina in 2019, Jammie Robinson immediately became a contributor for the Gamecocks, with 135 tackles, two INTs and eight PBUs over his first two years.

He decided to transfer to FSU ahead of 2021, when he reached career-highs in tackles (84), TFLs (seven) and picks (four), making him a first-team All-ACC selection. He repeated those honors last year, with 99 total stops, five for loss, an interception and five PBUs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jammie Robinson scout report: Strengths

Jammie Robinson #10 of the Florida State Seminoles tackles Ty Chandler #19 of the North Carolina Tar Heels

+ Jammie Robinson guy plays with the energy and demeanor I love to see from any safety. Plus he has quality experience on punt and kick coverage, along with the demeanor to excel in that area.

+ His urgency to charge up the alley is top-tier. I’ve seen him be lined up 12 yards deep and shoot through the legs of the back on power runs bounced wide for no gain.

+ You can put him in the box and he’ll create negative plays in the run-game by aggressively shooting through the C-gap.

+ Defeats blockers in the slot with quick hands and funnels the ball back inside regularly, yet I’ve also seen him put receivers on their butts who try to shield him on screens.

+ Won’t shy away from putting his body in the way of ball-carriers with a head of steam, after coming off his initial responsibility, and even if he takes the worst of those collisions, he at least manages to drag guys down as he gets run over.

+ This guy is such an uber-reliable tackler, constantly just finding ways to bring the guy with the ball to the ground, whether he has to wrap, drag or lasso.

+ Missed just 6.2% of his tackling attempts across the past two seasons (12 of 195 total).

+ His ability to anticipate breaks, decipher through patterns and leverage receivers as a deep zone defender is very advanced.

+ In quarters, he routinely shows the understanding for when the pattern allows him to drive on routes and challenge catches into what should be comfortable windows in-between the levels of the leverage.

+ With his awareness for targets around him and smarts to position himself accordingly, I really like him in robber/rat responsibilities.

+ Brings some thump when driving down on in-breakers and other routes in front of him. Absolutely blows up some receivers after catching hooks over the middle, just as they try to turn upfield.

+ His feel and IQ for the game allowed the Seminole coaches to put him in a lot of different places as a coverage defender.

+ The short-area burst and reckless abandon make Robinson a legit asset as a blitzer across all three downs, along with running plays down from the backside. He also put up 14 pressures across just 33 pass-rush snaps.

+ You saw the Seminoles rush him through the B-gap from two-deep alignments, where he would accelerate even if a guy with a good 100 pounds on him might slide over towards him.

+ While hard as a hitter, Jammie Robinson is light on his feet to take on man-coverage responsibilities.

+ Does not get antsy when WRs/TEs push at him from off-alignment and is quick to close that gap as that guy sticks his foot in the ground.

+ When moved down into the slot, he lands some impactful one-handed stabs at the pec of pass-catchers to make them commit to the release and then he does a nice job of putting his elbow in front of receivers to impede their progress.

+ Immediately IDs crossing routes and doesn’t allow himself to get into catch-up mode just because he’s leveraged outside.

+ Aggressively rakes through the catch point to strip some balls loose.

+ I thought during Senior Bowl week, Robinson really held his own when asked to cover wide receivers during those one-on-one’s, re-routing them and making up for a little detachment with the way he could rake through the hands at the back-ends.

+ Held opponents to a career-low completion percentage of 56.0%, with 6.9 yards per target and one touchdown as well as one pick.

Jammie Robinson scout report: Weaknesses

Malik Cunningham #3 of the Louisville Cardinals runs the ball against Jammie Robinson

– Extremely short arms at 29 and 5/8 inches, which will make it tougher for him to keep touch with pass-catchers and lock out against blockers in more condensed space.

– With sub-par length and long speed, you question how many different types of pass-catchers he can legitimately cover one-on-one.

– You see tight-ends push him off track at times as he tries to get in their way during the route stem.

– When he was in man-coverage on slot receivers, Robinson typically had help, being able to funnel those guys towards one of his fellow safeties. I don’t believe he has the burns to stick with vertical threats, UNC’s Josh Downs in particular gave him some issues.

– I love Jammie Robinson’s fearlessness, but you have to wonder if that fully translates to the next level and what I really worry about is his durability due to it.

Jammie Robinson scout report: Grade

Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles reacts with Jammie Robinson

Jammie Robinson has been one of the most reliable DBs in the ACC over the last two years in the role of boundary safety and some big nickel – and he’s been one of my personal favorites to watch.

The violence he plays the game with when needed, but also the instincts and intelligence for the position he displays makes him a great asset across the secondary.

What I think will hurt him in terms of where he’s drafted is the fact some teams may not look at him as somebody who can be a full-time nickel. Yet if you take him away from the ball, you lose a lot of the impact he can provide.

Being as short as he measured is really the one thing that discouraged me a bit. But I think if you’re just talking about how exactly you’ll deploy him best, you’re overthinking it. Jammie Robinson is capable of fulfilling a multitude of tasks on the back-end and he’s the type of guy every DC will want to add to their unit. The third round seems very appropriate for him.

Grade: Third round

You might like other 2023 NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Tyree Wilson (EDGE), Texas Tech; Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE), Alabama; Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR), Ohio; Zay Flowers (WR), Boston; Jordan Addison (WR), USC; Jordan Addison (WR), USC; Quentin Johnston (WR), TCU; Zach Charbonnet (RB), UCLA; Bijan Robinson (RB), Texas.

Feel free to head over to halilsrealfootballtalk.com for all my draft breakdowns and check out my YouTube channel for even more NFL content!

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes