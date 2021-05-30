Janoris Jenkins net worth: What is Tennessee Titans CB's salary?

Janoris Jenkins was a second-round draft pick during the 2012 NFL draft. Jenkins has spent ten years in the NFL with three different teams. In 2021, Janoris Jenkins will be joining his fourth NFL team, the Tennessee Titans.

As of 2020, Janoris Jenkins had a net worth of $5 million according to height net worth. Jenkins' success on the football field has helped him earn a high income as an NFL cornerback. The former second-round pick has made $65.6 million in his nine years playing in the NFL.

Janoris Jenkins made a massive chunk of money with the New York Giants. He played four seasons with the Giants and brought home $49.2 million. His earnings in New York quadrupled the amount of money he made with the Rams.

After playing four seasons with the New York Giants, Janoris Jenkins played a season with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had to release the nine-year veteran to free up cap space during the 2021 NFL off-season. Jenkins was a free agent for five days before being picked up by the Tennessee Titans.

Janoris Jenkins' contract breakdown with the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans signed Janoris Jenkins to a two-year, $15 million contract five days after being released by the New Orleans Saints. Janoris Jenkins will replace Adoree Jackson after he signed with the New York Giants. Here's a breakdown of Janoris Jenkins' new contract with the Tennessee Titans.

JUST IN: Tennessee Titans player Janoris Jenkins reports Rolls-Royce stolen from Atlanta airport. Read more: https://t.co/EbO2LoSxeJ pic.twitter.com/PBhfbJyYRm — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 27, 2021

Janoris Jenkins contract breakdown

Salary: $7.1 million

Signing bonus: $6.4 million

Roster bonus: $1.3 million

The Tennessee Titans made the second year of Janoris Jenkins' contract optional. If the Titans keep Jenkins, they'll pay him $6 million for the 2022-2023 season, which will cause the Titans to take a $10.2 million cap hit. Janoris Jenkins will need to have a successful 2021 season if he wants to remain with the Titans.

Janoris Jenkins NFL Career

Janoris Jenkins has had success during his NFL career. His career stats speak volumes to the type of player he is on the football field. The ten-year veteran has registered at least one or more interceptions in all ten seasons of his NFL career.

Most passes defensed in #NFL -- since 2013



1. Darius Slay -- 110

2. Janoris Jenkins -- 104

3. Joe Haden -- 101

4. Johnathan Joseph -- 99

5. Stephon Gilmore -- 98 pic.twitter.com/Ud7qC1Qx9z — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 27, 2021

Janoris Jenkins Career Stats

Total tackles: 522

Pass deflections: 118

Interceptions: 26

Tackles for loss: 14

Touchdowns: 8

The Tennessee Titans are receiving a lockdown corner that will help their defense. They'll also receive a cornerback that has ball-hawking abilities. His talent at the corner position will assist the Titans in making a run at the 2021-2022 playoffs.