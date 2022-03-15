"He's finally free from Baker" - NFL fans react to Browns releasing star wideout Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after failing to trade the veteran star. Landry is the second big-name wide receiver the Browns have released in the past few months. The Browns cut Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2021 regular season. He went on to help the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Landry will now seek his third new team to play for.

Fans predictably had hot takes for the latest player released by the Browns.

One fan predicted that the wide receiver would have the greatest season for a wideout in NFL history.

Some Browns fans are also ready to move on from Baker Mayfield.

The Browns permitted Landry to seek a trade, but it appears no other team bit on an offer.

The Chiefs are among those interested in signing Landry. Some Kansas City fans are on board with the prospect.

WALLACE BEE @BDOUBLEEKC @RapSheet Per Source: Landry signs a 3 year deal with Kansas City for however much we would be paying Sammy Watkins if he actually played in more games than 5 deal. @RapSheet Per Source: Landry signs a 3 year deal with Kansas City for however much we would be paying Sammy Watkins if he actually played in more games than 5 deal.

The glue guy in the locker room is always underrated.

Justin Banks @JustinBanks34 @RapSheet Going to miss this guy in orange and brown. Cleveland may be able to replace the production, but the energy he brought was tremendous. Not sure who replaces that. @RapSheet Going to miss this guy in orange and brown. Cleveland may be able to replace the production, but the energy he brought was tremendous. Not sure who replaces that.

If Baker Mayfield continues to be the starting quarterback, he does have a new talented wide receiver to work with.

Papi @Papi_Golf

Odell was Strike 1

Jarvis is Strike 2

Amari Will Be Strike 3! @RapSheet Baker Strikes Again!Odell was Strike 1Jarvis is Strike 2Amari Will Be Strike 3! @RapSheet Baker Strikes Again!Odell was Strike 1Jarvis is Strike 2Amari Will Be Strike 3! https://t.co/H3Br5nYuTp

What are dreams without a bit of fantasy?

Facts: Sisyphus is a Cleveland Browns fan.

🥶 @EggmansAsshole @RapSheet The Browns are just rolling that stone up the hill eternally @RapSheet The Browns are just rolling that stone up the hill eternally

Thomas Wolfe was wrong: you can go home again – if the Dolphins want to add to their wide receiver corps.

Jarvis Landry looks to make a big move

The 5-time Pro Bowler is at the tail end of his career, so it makes sense that Landry will look to sign with a Super Bowl contender. Ideally, he would fill the #2 wide receiver slot for a team in need of a veteran receiver who can move the chains and keep some pressure off of the number one option. Kansas City and Tennessee seem to be the top choices for Landry.

Jarvis Landry was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2014 out of LSU in the second round with the 63rd pick. In eight years in the NFL, Landry made the Pro Bowl five times and was the NFL receptions leader in 2017.

The Cleveland Browns will build their offense around newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Browns landed Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. They gave up their 2022 fifth-round draft pick and swapped their sixth-round pick with the Cowboys' sixth-round pick.

Baker Mayfield will presumably be the starting quarterback heading into the 2022 regular season. He will likely have to make the playoffs to retain his roster spot in Cleveland for the 2023 season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar