Jarvis Landry Landing Spots: 5 NFL teams that should target 5x Pro Bowl WR

Jarvis Landry is back in the spotlight.

On Tuesday, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported that the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had tried out for the Indianapolis Colts. He has been inactive for almost a year, when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

As the regular season ends, certain teams could use Landry's services, whether it be now or next season.

Here are his five likeliest destinations:

#5) Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have not had a great wide receiver since DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are no longer in the playoff hunt, but that does not mean they should not be planning for 2024.

Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort are still torn on replacing Kyler Murray with one of Caleb Williams and Drake May, but given the former No. 1 pick's massive contract, restocking the roster around him seems to be the safer bet.

The offensive line is undoubtedly the main priority, but the wide receiver spot is also important. Murray has not had a top-shelf pass-catcher since Christian Kirk, then DeAndre Hopkins, left; but Jarvis Landry could rectify that.

#4) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans could use insurance for Tank Dell

At first glance, it is surprising for a playoff contender like the Houston Texans to end up on this list, but circumstance has them here.

In Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, promising rookie wideout Tank Dell fractured his fibula, ending his promising season. Given the timing of the injury, he is unlikely to return in the preseason, so Nick Caserio needs an insurance policy.

Enter Landry. His experience can help a young Texans team that is continuing to build its identity under C.J. Stroud, and the best part is he can join as early as now – when they are in the midst of a postseason push.

#3) Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins is on a one-year contract, and the Tennessee Titans need to act on it

Here is another AFC South team who could use a man like Jarvis Landry.

The Tennessee Titans are about to enter a new era in 2024. Ryan Tannehill may be retiring after being benched for Will Levis; Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins will be free agents and may leave; and the rest of the offense is either too young or not credible enough.

Having a veteran like Landry could help to improve the team's stature as the prospects develop.

#2) Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin needs a better partner in the backfield

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of a transition.

Josh Harris is the new owner. Sam Howell is the new starting quarterback. Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat left in midseason trades. But some things have stayed the same.

One of them is Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin. Drafted in 2019, he has been one of the team's few bright spots, but even he can only do so much. Curtis Samuel, his partner in the backfield, will be a free agent soon; and the front office needs support for him.

Is Jarvis Landry that man? Only time will tell, but he would be a massive upgrade over the likes of Jamison Crowder and Dyami Brown.

#1) Atlanta Falcons

Drake London could also use a better partner in the backfield

The Atlanta Falcons are currently defined by their young running back tandem of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, with an offensive line anchored by Pro Bowlers Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews clearing the way for them and dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder.

But in the air, whom do they have? Besides Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, their receiving corps leaves much to be desired. Landry can change that, immediately giving the Falcons another passing option.