NFL: How has Jarvis Landry changed the morale in the Cleveland Browns locker room?

“That S**t is contagious” – Jarvis Landry.

Anyone who’s watched HBO’s Hard knocks knows these words. It was one of the most iconic moments of the Hard Knocks season covering the Browns.

Cleveland Browns are a historic franchise. They are also the only franchise named after a coach (Paul Brown). They have had many Hall of Famers in the past. However, for all their history, they have been the worst team in the NFL since their return in 1991.

Keep Drilling The Tech Until It Hit Home 🐺 pic.twitter.com/iYgR5tBUQu — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) April 28, 2021

It wasn't until the 2017 NFL season that they looked like they were finally moving in the right direction as a franchise, even though they went 0-16.

In 2018, the Browns hired John Dorsey to lead the team into the next era. Dorsey quickly made his mark and made trades for players with strong characters like Jarvis Landry.

The Browns traded fourth- and seventh-round draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Landry during the 2018 offseason. Landry was coming off a year in which he led the NFL in receptions with 112. Miami decided not to sign him long-term, and instead franchise-tagged him before making the trade. Dorsey inked Landry to a massive $75 million contract immediately after trading for him.

Jarvis Landry was the breath of fresh air that the Browns needed

When the trade was announced, Landry posted a tweet about being excited to start the next chapter in his life. He promised things were about to get serious, and, indeed, they have.

Y’all better understand shit about to get SERIOUS... ON MY MAMA — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 9, 2018

Landry is the type of player who wears his heart on his sleeve and gives you everything he’s got, whether it be in practice, in the film room, or a game. He would be willing to play injured if he feels he can still contribute to the team’s success.

In his three seasons with the Browns, Jarvis Landry has been quite productive. He has developed great chemistry with Mayfield, who often looks to Landry for a big reception when needed, especially on third down.

Jarvis Landry has been the leader in the locker room. He leads by example and vocally as well, and that has led players and fans to gravitate towards him. He has been a great mentor to fellow wide receivers. Jarvis Landry has been the driving force behind the cultural shift that the Cleveland Browns have seen since his arrival.