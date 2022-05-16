Jarvis Landry had a hilarious response to ducking Leonard's Fournette's appeal to join Buccaneers

Jarvis Landry, formerly of the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, will now be taking his talents to "The Big Easy" to join the New Orleans Saints. After a lengthy free-agent process, the five-time Pro Bowler will now return to his home state to play ball.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who is also from Louisiana, made a valiant effort to get Landry to join him in Tampa. Fournette shared a screenshot of the new Saints running back apparently ignoring his message to join him in Florida.

Fournette posted the following message on social media:

"So I'm just finding out Jarvis went to the Saints. I'm happy but I'm not. I wanted my dawg to come ball with me. He's a opp (opponent) now."

The former LSU Tigers receiver responded with the following retort:

"I ain't answering the phone the whole week."

Despite the two former LSU Tigers never playing a down together in college (Landry played from 2011-2013 and Fournette from 2014-2016), the two have formed a bond that appears stronger than just football.

They will now face off against each other twice a year in the NFC South when the Buccaneers play the Saints.

Will Jarvis Landry be enough to get the Saints back into the playoffs?

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

The New Orleans Saints have seen significant changes to their roster over the past two seasons. Last year was the first since 2005 that the team was without legendary quarterback Drew Brees, who retired after the 2020 season.

The upcoming season will be the first without former head coach Sean Payton, who also opted to call it quits after 16 seasons as the head ball coach for the Saints.

The team is now in the hands of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston and former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who will take over as the head coach.

The New Orleans Saints will need all of the firepower they can muster this upcoming season as Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers loom large as one of the perennial Super Bowl favorites once again.

This is where the team hopes that the acquisition of Jarvis Landry can help them immensely. The Saints will also welcome back former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who missed the 2021 season due to a severe ankle injury.

But the Saints didn't stop there as they drafted former Ohio State University Buckeye receiver Chris Olave with the 11th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The trio of receivers will look to make an immediate impact with the team in an effort to unseat the Buccaneers as the reigning NFC South champs.

Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL leader in receptions in 2017, so he will look to make tough catches across the middle of the field as he always has.

Despite a rocky pitstop with the Cleveland Browns, the former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins is looking to, once again, make a name for himself and his team within the league.

Edited by Windy Goodloe