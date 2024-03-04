Jason Kelce career earnings: How much has Eagles Center earned in 13 years in Philadelphia?

Jason Kelce is one of the greatest centers in NFL history and a highly respected figure in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles legend is a one-franchise player, having spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles.

In this article, we examine how much the elder Kelce brother has earned in his distinguished career and highlight some of the Cleveland Heights native's achievements on the gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Jason Kelce’s NFL career earnings

According to Spotrac, Jason Kelce has earned $81,708,745 in his 13-year NFL career. The perennial All-Pro center has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles and has been a key part of the squad since his rookie year.

The Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati product promptly signed a four-year, $2,137,432 rookie contract. Kelce proved to be a late draft steal for the Eagles and earned a renewal at the end of his initial contract.

Kelce signed a six-year, $37.5 million contract renewal with the Eagles. His new deal included a $6 million signing bonus, $13 million in guarantees and an average annual salary of $6.25 million.

Kelce improved his performance and earned yet another contract in 2019. The perennial Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $24.5 million deal that included a $7.57 million signing bonus, $17.5 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,166,667.

Kelce signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season that saw him quash retirement rumors. He helped the Eagles to another postseason run before being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce's career achievements

Jason Kelce entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick due to questions about his size at the center position.

However, it didn't take much long for the Cincinnati Bearcats product to prove his doubters wrong. Kelce quickly became one of the premier centers in the NFL and has been a top-100 player since 2014.

Kelce was vital to the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory and has earned numerous other accolades during his NFL career. These include but aren't limited to six first-team All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowl selections.

He's regarded as one of the most excellent centers in NFL history and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.