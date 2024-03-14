Jason McCourty names Deshaun Watson as bigger threat to Patrick Mahomes than Lamar Jackson as Browns QB pursues first playoff appearance with team

Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes are not the premier AFC matchup at the front of the minds of most fans. However, the matchup is at the front of Jason McCourty's mind. Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," the former member of the Cleveland Browns claimed that the Joe Flacco run laid the foundation for something greater in 2024:

Jason McCourty: [00:01:07] "You learn something about your team when you have to go through that level of adversity. ... They have so many guys on that side of the ball. ... To me, the Cleveland Browns could surprise a few people. [00:01:45]" [38.4] GMFB

He also named Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett as reasons to believe in the team. Of course, the big new addition to the team so far this offseason was Jerry Jeudy, a trade made from the Denver Broncos.

Jeudy, a player picked for his speed as an answer to Tyreek Hill, proved to have the classic "all legs, no hands" archetype. The wide receiver drew the ire of fans in the Denver area in 2023 as many got frustrated with his mistakes on the football field in key spots.

It was clear Jeudy was frustrated as well and was seen responding on Twitter to reports he disliked.

Deshaun Watson's new-look Browns aim to rise above Baker Mayfield's ceiling

Deshaun Watson at Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns thought moving on from Baker Mayfield in favor of Deshaun Watson was a gamble worth taking. However, through two seasons, it has not paid off. In both years, the quarterback missed massive chunks of the regular season and has yet to play in his first playoff game.

Mayfield has gone on to reach the playoffs sooner than the Browns were able to. The Browns paid Watson $230 million guaranteed, per Spotrac. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield will be playing on a three-year, $100 million deal with $50 million guaranteed.

At this point, the Cleveland Browns are far behind the chase to prove that moving on from Mayfield was worth it in the minds of most fans. However, defeating Patrick Mahomes and reaching the Super Bowl as the AFC representative would go a long way to evening out both arguments.

Will the Browns shock the league in 2024?

