Jason Peters career earnings: How much has new Seahawks OT earned in the NFL so far?

Jason Peters, who last year competed for the Dallas Cowboys, stated that notwithstanding his old age, he still desires to play. The Seattle Seahawks will add Peters to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Jonathan Jones' story from today.

With almost $119 million earned in more than 18 years in the league, Jason Peters has the distinction of being the highest-paid non-quarterback who went undrafted.

Peters played his last full NFL season in 2021 with the Chicago Bears, where he started 15 games. Prior to that, he played the majority of his playing life with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, where he rose to become one of the league's finest offensive tackles.

Peters joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2004, played for the team for seven seasons, and made a total of $11,657,385 throughout those years, per Spotrac.

Later, in 2009, he was moved to the Eagles, where he played for the next 12 seasons, making a total of $104,114,598. The talented offensive tackle signed with the Chicago Bears in 2021, played a full season, and made $1,525,000.

Why did the Seahawks sign Jason Peters?

Jason Peters has signed on with the Seattle Seahawks as a last-minute backup offensive tackle and potential starter. The squad lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in their season-opening NFL game on Sunday as both starting left and right tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas were forced to leave with injuries.

As per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Media, Cross, who was selected ninth overall in last year's NFL draft, has a turf toe issue. Before the Seahawks' second regular-season game against the Detroit Lions, coach Pete Carroll has stated that neither Cross nor Lucas has a set return date. As a result, the Seahawks will now look to the oldest active player in the NFL to cover the hole.

After Tyron Smith tore his hamstring in last year's preseason, Peters was signed up by the Dallas Cowboys. His most productive years were spent playing for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, where he won the Super Bowl in 2017. He has also earned nine Pro Bowl selections.