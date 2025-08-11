Jauan Jennings fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft 49ers WR amid contract dispute and injury

Jauan Jennings set career-highs in just about every category last year on his way to a WR25 finish in fantasy football. He emerged as a reliable weapon in the San Francisco 49ers' high-powered offense, but a calf injury and contract dispute could present challenges for the 2025 NFL season. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.

Should you draft 49ers WR Jauan Jennings in 2025?

Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings appears to profile as a risky pick in 2025 fantasy football drafts that also carries a ton of upside. He recorded more receiving yards last year with the San Francisco 49ers than he had in his previous three seasons combined, which could either be the sign of a breakout or simply an outlier.

The veteran has been dealing with an apparent calf injury during the offseason and reportedly has no clear timetable for a return yet. He has also been seeking a new contract with the 49ers, so several factors make him a gamble this year. It's also one that could pay off in a big way if he can build off of his momentum from last season.

Jauan Jennings fantasy outlook in 2025

The 49ers are in a bit of transistional period with their wide receiver position entering the 2025 NFL season. They parted ways with Deebo Smaule during the offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off of an ACL injury. This creates a favorable opportunity for Jennings if he can overcome an injury of his own, as well as a contract dispute.

Brock Purdy dmeonstrated clear chemistry with Jennings during his breakout campaign last year, so the veteran could realistically serve as their WR1 ahead of Ricky Pearsall this season. If he secures this role, he could be one of the biggest sleepers ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Is Jauan Jennings a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Targeting players with significant upside has always been a valuable strategy in fantasy football drafts. Jennings surely qualifies as a wide receiver with a high ceiling this year with a clear path to a prominent role in the 49ers' productive offensive system.

Jennings will also carry more risk than many other options, considering his lingering calf injury and unsettled contract dispute.This makes him a gamble, but if things work out favorably, he could be an absolute steal.

Where should you draft Jauan Jennings this year?

Jennings vs Diggs vs Kupp

Jennings currently ranks as the 91st overall player and WR40 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a Flex option for many rosters and can be targeted around the eighth round of most drafts, depending upon the league format and scoring settings.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Jennings in favor of several other veteran options with a similar ADP this year, including Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp. They have previously been among the top overall wide receivers, but also carry a ton of risk this year. Jennings being the preferred pick of this trio demontrates his massive upside.

