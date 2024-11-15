Jauan Jennings injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers WR for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Jauan Jennings has been in the news for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The wideout is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury and fantasy managers want to know whether he will play against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Jauan Jennings injury update: What happened to 49ers WR?

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings - Source: Getty

As things stand, Juanan Jennings is questionable to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. The receiver was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and it's unclear whether he will suit up for the 49ers in Week 11.

Since Jennings has not been given an active status for the matchup against Seattle, fantasy managers should steer clear of picking him for Week 11. However, if you are still interested in playing the wideout, you should monitor his final status before the game.

The 49ers will host their final practice session of the week on Friday and if Jennings is able to partake in full practice, there is a possibility that he might feature against the Seahawks.

The 49ers drafted Jennings in the seventh round in 2020. He has played important roles for the team ever since arriving in San Francisco.

A look at Jauan Jennings' NFL stats and fantasy points this season

Jennings is having another solid season with the 49ers. The wideout has been one of quarterback Brock Purdy's most trusted targets.

Jennings has played seven games for San Francisco this season, racking up 497 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. All his touchdowns came in the 49ers' defeat to the LA Rams in Week 3.

From a fantasy football point of view, Jennings has tallied 99.7 points. He is averaging 14.2 points per game and is on course to have his best season in the NFL.

It remains to be seen whether Jennings can add to his stats and fantasy points when San Francisco hosts Seattle at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

