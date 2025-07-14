Jauan Jennings landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for 49ers WR amid contract dispute

The San Francisco 49ers could soon be navigating another high-profile contract standoff at wide receiver. Jauan Jennings, coming off a breakout season, is reportedly seeking a trade if the organization doesn’t extend his deal before training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter report on Monday.

Ad

Last year, Jennings posted personal bests with 77 receptions, 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He stepped into an expanded role following Deebo Samuel’s injury.

The challenge for San Francisco lies in the timing. Brandon Aiyuk is still working his way back from knee surgery. Jennings’ contract, valued at $7.5 million for the upcoming season, will expire in 2025. Although the 49ers extended him before his surge in targets, his current compensation no longer matches his market worth, which some estimates place near $10 million annually.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 teams who should trade for Jauan Jennings

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5 Las Vegas Raiders

Ad

In an offensive overhaul this offseason, the Raiders added rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to strengthen their ground attack and Geno Smith to lead the passing game. However, they still lack a strong receiving corps behind Jakobi Meyers and Jack Bech.

Jennings would provide a reliable intermediate option who is known for his disciplined route running. Jennings is a desirable fit because Chip Kelly, the new offensive coordinator, values receivers who can contribute in a variety of alignments.

Ad

#4 New Orleans Saints

The Saints have assembled an intriguing trio of receivers. They have Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks, but questions about durability and depth remain. Jennings would not only add size to the group but also serve as a red-zone presence for the team’s young quarterbacks.

With cap flexibility and a clear need for a reliable third option, New Orleans could revisit its interest in Jauan Jennings after reportedly considering him in previous free agency cycles.

Ad

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Even after acquiring DK Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith, the Steelers could still use another dependable option for Aaron Rodgers. Jennings has experience in high-pressure postseason situations, which would be valuable for a roster determined to contend immediately.

Pittsburgh’s offense, coordinated by Arthur Smith, prizes physicality and inside toughness, two qualities Jennings brings in spades. If the price is a mid-round draft pick, the Steelers might view this as a low-risk move to fortify Rodgers’ arsenal.

Ad

#2 Miami Dolphins

Though the Dolphins still boast Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, depth concerns linger after last season’s disappointing run. Smith's departure leaves a gap in versatile pass-catching roles, and the organization has prior ties to Jauan Jennings.

Coach Mike McDaniel and assistant Bobby Slowik worked with him in San Francisco. That familiarity could ease his transition into Miami’s scheme. For a team chasing another AFC playoff berth, adding a sturdy possession target makes strategic sense.

Ad

#1 New York Jets

New York is betting big on Justin Fields to reinvigorate the offense, but the supporting cast beyond Garrett Wilson remains a question mark. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor will need time to acclimate, and the Jets have placed a premium on receivers who block effectively in the run game. That is a strength of Jennings’ skill set.

With former Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand overseeing the offense, the Jets could deploy Jennings as a reliable chain-mover who also aids Fields’ scrambling opportunities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.