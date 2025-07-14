“Flip him to the Saints”: NFL fans react to Jauan Jennings’ contract demands as WR seeks new deal or trade from 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings had a breakout 2024 campaign last year and almost eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He finished the year with 77 receptions for 975 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

As a result, Jennings has now informed the 49ers that he wants a new contract from the club or to be traded if a deal cannot be worked out, something reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday.

"49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources. 49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year." Schefter wrote on X.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how the 49ers should give Jennings a pay raise after his great 2024 season.

DylPicks @DylPicksGreens LINK PAY HIM

nftflair.eth 🍌🧪👾 @nftflair LINK After his Super Bowl performance, $7.5M feels like a bargain. Niners better pay the man or someone else will

DJ MacTen @DJ_MacTen214 LINK Can’t blame him for wanting to get paid, especially in today’s market. But 49ers just gave him that extension last year… feels like the timing a little off. Gotta produce big this season if he really tryna push that leverage.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans began discussing potential trades that Jennings could be involved in if he was traded away from the 49ers. Others outlined what Jennings' departure from the club could mean for the other San Francisco receivers.

"Flip him to the saints for olave and see what happens." one fan wrote.

"Ricky Pearsall about to EAT in Year 2." one fan wrote.

"SF unlikely to do any contract adjustment, but also desperately need Jennings to be productive this year. If a trade is possible, watch out for Patriots. This likely ends up with a tiny contract adjustment with more incentives for '25 season." one fan wrote.

What will Jauan Jennings' next contract look like?

Although he is set to earn $7.5 million in 2025 from the 49ers, the popular contract and sports financial company 'Spotrac' believes that Jennings could be making much more money if he were a free agent on the open market.

According to 'Spotrac', Jennings' current market value is a two year deal worth $20,083,862. Should he receive that contract, Jennings would earn approximately $10 million per season, a value considerably higher than the average annual value he is earning on his current deal.

Only time will tell whether the 49ers trade or sign Jennings this year. However, it is evident that the breakout wide receiver is unhappy with his current contract.

