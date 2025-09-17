Javonte Williams or Alvin Kamara: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Alvin Kamara has always been a great running back for the New Orleans Saints, known for his knack at scoring touchdowns despite never having a single thousand-yarder on the ground in his career.

Javonte Williams looked to have a promising future with the Denver Broncos until a very grave knee injury in 2022 robbed him of his effectiveness. He underwhelmed in his next two seasons before leaving for the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.

One has to be better than the other. So who is it?

Javonte Williams vs. Alvin Kamara: Week 3 tantasy football preview

Javonte Williams

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

As the Cowboys' lead back, Williams has been a consistent performer. He scored the first two touchdowns of the year in the Kickoff Game at the Philadelphia Eagles, then he scored another in an overtime win against the New York Giants.

Both those games resulted in double-digit points, and he will be seeking another one against the winless Chocago Bears. That team's defense has been rather subpar, blowing an eleven-point lead agaisnt the Vikings, then getting destroyed by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

The biggest threats to him are linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, who did terribly when matched up against Jahmyr Gibbs. Williams, however, is not that man, so they may have an easier job.

Alvin Kamara

San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Kamara has been inconsistent in the first two games. Against the Arizona Cardinals, he covered only 45 yards yet still scored a touchdown. Then against the San Francisco 49ers, he managed to hit nearly a hundred yards but was kept out of the endzone. He only barely reached double-digit points on each of them

His next opponenets, the Seattle Seahawks have two good run-stoppers in their front six/seven: defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams and insid elinebacker Ernest Jones. They also have a strong secondary that should be prepared to cover him - cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon and safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant.

Whom should I start: Alvin Kamara or Javonte Williams?

Enter caption

Neither Alvin Kamara noe Javonte Williams is expected to be an elite running back in the 2025 season, with options like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry present. However, if Sportskeeda's Start/Sit optimizer had its way, it would side with the latter despite the screenshot above.

Even with Zack Martin gone, the Cowboys still have a superior offensive line to facilitate Williams' production. That is just something the Saints cannot hope to match on both sides of the ball.

