Javonte Williams Fantasy Outlook: How new Cowboys RB could thrive under Brian Schottenheimer's offense in 2025 season

The Cowboys entered free agency by signing Javonte Williams as Jerry Jones got new head coach Brian Schottenheimer a new running back option. Last year, they chose to bring back Ezekiel Elliott, which did not work out for everyone. He left in the offseason and now the former Broncos rusher will be tasked with carrying the load.

Ad

Since Dallas has such a dearth of running back choices, one assumes that Brian Schottenheimer might use him liberally. We discuss below whether that is true or not and how that bodes for his fantasy outlook for the 2025 season.

Javonte Williams' Fantasy Outlook for 2025 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Javonte Williams had a strong start to his career after being drafted in the second round by the Broncos in 2021. He started in 17 games and picked up 903 yards and four touchdowns. However, he could not keep up the pace next year, playing only four matches and recording 204 yards. While one could excuse the drop in total output, his average yards per carry fell from 4.4 to 4.3 in the previous year.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He rebounded with 774 yards in 2023 and 513 yards last year, but his yards per attempt kept decreasing and fell to 3.6 and 3.7 yards for each season, respectively. It indicates a player in decline and there is, therefore, no certainty that he will excel in Dallas.

We could try to make the case that Sean Payton's habit of using a running back committee in Denver contrasts with how Biran Schottenheimer might use him for the Cowboys. He might get more snaps and be the undisputed starter. But with Zack Martin retiring and the NFC East franchise's offensive line needing a rebuild again, there is unlikely to be much purchase in the running game. Therefore, Javonte Williams' fantasy outlook does not look too rosy.

Ad

Is Javonte Williams a good fantasy pick this year?

Javonte Williams recorded 204.9 fantasy points in his rookie season. After a curtailed 2022 season, he notched up 179.2 points in 2023. He had 157.9 points in the previous year. It shows a clear deteriorating pattern in his output.

Given what we are projecting in terms of his offensive output behind a changing offensive line, and also factoring in his continuously declining yardage per carry on the turf, he might fall even further. Therefore, while Jerry Jones might think that he has gotten Brian Schottenheimer a steal, fantasy football managers can look for other options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.